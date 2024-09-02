Check Point snaps up external risk management firm Cyberint

Cybersecurity platform provider Check Point has announced it will acquire Israeli external risk management specialist Cyberint Technologies, subject to customary closing conditions.

Expected to close by the end of 2024, Check Point said the acquisition will enhance its security operations center (SOC) capabilities as well as broaden its range of managed threat intelligence solutions.

Headquartered in Petah Tikvah, Israel, Cyberint specializes in threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and attack surface management to help organizations tackle critical security challenges such as stolen employee credentials, fake websites, and social media impersonation.

In an announcement, Check Point said it will integrate Cyberint’s offering into its own Infinity Platform for collaborative threat prevention while also offering the capabilities as a managed service via Infinity Platform Services. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Cyberint to the Check Point organization,” said Sharon Schusheim, Check Point’s chief services officer. “Their solution aligns perfectly with our vision of collaborative threat prevention and enhances our SOC capabilities.

“We will be able to turn identified risks into autonomous preventative actions and work collaboratively across Check Point and third-party security products to contain compromised assets and mitigate external exposures.”

Since its foundation in 2010, Cyberint has established itself as one of the fastest growing external risk management companies on the market and employs more than 170 people across its six offices worldwide.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cyberint’s range of capabilities include a comprehensive risk management solution designed to help SecOps teams with the detection and takedown of impersonating websites and social media accounts, as well as tackle the issues of stolen credentials and leaked data.

The offering also enables customers to detect vulnerable internet-facing websites and prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities, leveraging AI to provide risk detection, mitigation, and contextualized alerts with minimal false positives.

Cyberint promises actionable intelligence within 20 minutes of setup and includes managed services to provide expert guidance high-quality management.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: IBM) Turn your workforce into a talent force

Yochai Corem, Cyberint CEO, said leaked credentials and fake websites are “staggeringly prevalent” in the modern IT landscape, with more than 90% of organizations facing such threats.

“This highlights the urgent need for real-time intelligence and proactive defense strategies, which our technology is able to mitigate in an effective way,” he said. “We are thrilled to join the Check Point team. Integrating our solutions into the Infinity Platform will enhance our ability to protect organizations.

“Together, we will offer a more comprehensive security SOC offering that covers both internal and external threats.”