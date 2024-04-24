Everything you need to know about IBM’s bid for HashiCorp

IBM could be preparing to make a bid for cloud computing infrastructure company HashiCorp, according to media speculation.

Reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest the tech giant is readying a bid for the firm, with news on the matter expected to emerge in the next few days.

At its IPO in December 2021, HashiCorp was valued at over $14 billion and currently has a market cap of $5.8 billion.

IBM and HashiCorp did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ITPro.

The move from IBM follows a period of aggressive acquisitions and mergers activity for IBM. The tech giant has already announced two acquisitions so far in 2024, having penned deals to secure IT infrastructure automation firm, Pliant, and application modernization capabilities from Advanced.

Since Arvind Krishna became CEO in April 2020, the company has acquired more than 40 companies to boost its hybrid cloud and AI offerings.

Acquisitions by the firm over the last five years have ranged in size, from a $4.6 billion deal to acquire FinOps firm Apptio last year, through to the firm’s $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat in 2019.

A deal for HashiCorp would represent a major signal of intent for IBM in its future hybrid cloud and AI strategy. To date, this has been based largely around watsonx for AI, and Red Hat OpenShift for hybrid cloud - although its mainframe segment does still perform well.

In recent years, enterprises have been shifting en-masse to hybrid cloud setups, which involves a combination of on-prem and public cloud services. However, hybrid cloud management has emerged as a key hurdle for adoption at many enterprises.

“Nearly two thirds of companies report difficulty managing these complex environments, a challenge that will grow as businesses deploy generative AI across multiple clouds,” IBM noted in its 2023 annual report.

With this in mind, IBM could view the HashiCorp move as a means to bolster adoption rates and broaden its portfolio for enterprises seeking hybrid and multi-cloud options.

What you need to know about HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a cloud infrastructure company that has a suite of tools aimed at helping IT professionals manage and automate multi-cloud environments, such as infrastructure as code (IaC) provisioning, and workload scheduling and orchestration.

It lists customers including Vodafone, Deutsche Bank, and Starbucks.

HashiCorp started with an open source model, which has evolved over time to include free, enterprise, and managed service versions. All HashiCorp projects are accessible through a source-available license which the company said allows broad copying, modification, and redistribution.

It offers community, enterprise, and cloud offerings with free and paid tiers across its portfolio of products which include HashiCorp Terraform, Vault, Boundary, Consul, Nomad, Packer, Vagrant, and Waypoint.