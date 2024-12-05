Integrity360 expands European presence with Adsigo acquisition

Cybersecurity specialist Integrity360 has announced the acquisition of Adsigo, a European payment card industry qualified security assessor (PCI QSA) and security services company.

The deal marks the next stage of Integrity360’s pan-European expansion plan and will expand the company’s presence in continental Europe, as well as bolster its PCI and cybersecurity compliance teams with additional skilled resources.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Adsigo has established itself as a leading name in PCI compliance, operating as a qualified security assessor and consultancy to customers across the financial, industrial, and services industries. The firm has offices in Stuttgart, Hamburg, and Zurich.

Integrity360 said Adsigo and its team will complement its own existing PCI practice, which operates as the most popular QSA organization by Visa and Mastercard service provider organizations in Europe.

The move will also bolster its established regulatory and cyber framework services capabilities, which include ISO27001, cybersecurity strategy, and third-party risk management.

In an announcement, Integrity360 executive chairman Ian Brown said the two companies possess a shared passion for “technical excellence and customer service.”

“The enhanced group will now significantly expand our existing activities and cyber services across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) as well as offering the wider range of Integrity360 services to the existing customers of Adsigo,” he added.

Headquartered in Dublin, Integrity360 provides a full suite of professional, support, and managed security services to mid-market and enterprise organizations across a range of sectors.

The firm has offices in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean and operates five security operations centers (SOCs) located in Dublin, Sofia, Stockholm, Naples, and Cape Town.

By bringing Adsigo into its ranks, Integrity360 said its group revenues in 2024 will exceed €135m, marking a significant rise from 2023, while staff count will increase to approximately 550 employees.

Post-acquisition, the company said it plans to further invest in Adsigo to turn the business into a regional hub for its full suite of services, including a new Germany-based SOC which will be combined with its existing staff of 130 based out of Dublin, Stockholm, Naples, and Sofia.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ralph Woern, founder and CEO of Adsigo, said the additional resources of Integrity360 will enable the firm to build on its reputation as one of the leading QSA and cyber services in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

“Adsigo is excited to continue that journey but also with Integrity360’s support, allowing us to further expand our team, our services, and our market coverage,” he said. “Our skills, combined with those of Integrity360, will provide an extension of our portfolio of professional, support and managed services.

“This is great news for employees, customers, and partners. I look forward to working closely with Ian and the wider Integrity360 team over the coming years.”