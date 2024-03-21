JumpCloud acquires IT asset management specialist Resmo

JumpCloud has announced the acquisition of asset management startup Resmo in a move the firm said will help it meet modern SaaS management, IT security, and asset management needs.

Headquartered in Dover, Delaware, Resmo specializes in advanced IT, cloud, and SaaS asset security management for cloud native IT and SecOps teams. The firm was co-founded by CEO Serhat Can and CTO Mustafa Akin in 2021 and currently has a listed staff base of 17 employees.

By integrating Resmo’s offering into its own open directory platform, JumpCloud said it will create an all-in-one solution capable of tackling emerging SaaS management and security challenges.

In an announcement, JumpCloud co-founder and CTO, Greg Keller, highlighted the importance of IT teams having complete visibility over all IT resources within their organization.

“For IT teams, you can’t secure what you don’t know about. Identifying all of the applications and IT resources in your organization and eliminating Shadow IT is critical to delivering secure, frictionless access to all resources,” he said.

“Resmo and its leaders have actively established an early tech advantage, spearheading innovative solutions to address these issues head-on.

“The company’s founders have demonstrated a proven track record of success, both in satisfying customer needs and driving the company forward with cloud-based security solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern IT.”

JumpCloud eyes streamlined user management

Customers will now be able to leverage Resmo’s capabilities to enable secure and streamlined user provisioning, access request management, and utilization monitoring, JumpCloud said.

“Integrating Resmo’s technology and the expertise of its team will enhance and simplify work for our customers, enabling them to discover unmanaged SaaS applications and IT resources, enforce secure access, and improve overall visibility across an enterprise,” Keller added.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, JumpCloud specializes in centralizing management of user identities and devices to help small and medium-sized businesses implement zero trust security models.

Since its founding in 2012, the firm has raised over $400 million in investment from the likes of General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike, and has grown to serve over 200,000 organizations worldwide.

JumpCloud did not disclose financial terms of the deal but did reveal that it has offered employment to all of Resmo’s current employees.

“Everyone at Resmo is thrilled to join JumpCloud,” commented Resmo co-founder and CEO, Serhat Can.

“More importantly, we are eager to alleviate the burden of disparate point solutions and SaaS app security for more customers and partners through an expanded JumpCloud platform.”