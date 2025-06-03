Snowflake targets PostgreSQL gains with Crunchy Data acquisition – here's what it means for customers

The Snowflake Postgres platform aims to simplify development and deployment of AI agents

Snowflake has announced plans to acquire open source Postgres provider Crunchy Data in a move the firm says will accelerate secure agentic AI development.

The deal, announced at the Snowflake Summit in San Francisco this week, will bring Snowflake Postgres to the company’s flagship AI Data Cloud service.

In a statement confirming the acquisition, Snowflake said this will combine the “full power of Postgres” with marked security and governance capabilities.

“Our vision is to deliver the world’s most trusted and comprehensive data and AI platform to our customers,” said Vivek Raghunathan, SVP of Engineering at Snowflake.

“Today’s announcement of our proposed acquisition of Crunchy Data represents another reason why Snowflake is the ultimate destination for all enterprise data and AI needs,” he added.

What the Crunchy Data deal means for Snowflake customers

Raghunathan said the motivation behind the acquisition lies in the growing demand for enterprise-grade Postgres solutions, as well as compatibility with production applications.

With Snowflake Postgres bringing Crunchy Data’s “proven track record” in FedRAMP compliant environments to the company’s AI Data Cloud service, this will help improve developer productivity while bolstering security and compliance considerations.

“We built Crunchy Data with the vision to become a Postgres solution of choice for leading enterprise organisations,” said Paul Laurence, Co-Founder at Crunchy Data.

“Our deep-rooted commitment to stringent security and comprehensive compliance has made us the trusted Postgres partner for organizations across regulated industries, including federal agencies, Fortune 500 financial institutions and high-scale SaaS companies,” Laurence added.

“We’re excited to join forces with Snowflake to provide their customers who already rely on Postgres the ability to run mission-critical regulated workloads with increased confidence and security on the Snowflake platform.”

PostgreSQL remains one of the most popular databases used by developers today, with nearly half (49%) of all devs reporting they use the platform. Snowflake Postgres, meanwhile, aims to simplify how enterprises use the database to support the development of AI agents and applications.

“It leverages Crunchy Data’s technology, which has been engineered not just for quick experimentation, but for the entire lifecycle of building, deploying, and operating the most important enterprise workloads,” the company said in a statement.

“With Snowflake Postgres, customers and partners such as Blue Yonder and LandingAI, who currently leverage PostgreSQL to power their applications’ operational data, can ship faster, operate more efficiently and gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving shift towards AI agents.”

