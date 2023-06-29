Snowflake: "We want our Marketplace to be Netflix not YouTube."

Snowflake has made great strides in the data analytics world and now it’s aiming for disruption and domination in the application development space. But it won’t do so at the expense of quality.

So claims the firm’s SVP of product Christian Kleinerman who took time out of his busy schedule of Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas this week to talk to ITPro about his role, company priorities and data-driven customer success.

Yesterday, the company confirmed its Native App Framework was in public preview with apps from 25 providers already available. That announcement certainly went down with delegates at the Summit with Kleinerman saying a number of companies have already asked how they get in on the action.

But it’s a somewhat exclusive club - and for good reason - as Kleinerman elaborated.

“Even though we mentioned 25 providers published, there's like 90 additional applications already in the queue, in some stage of development or in submission. Because, when you submit it to the Marketplace, we don’t just publish anything that comes. We run it through a number of validations and checks because we want to stand by the quality of what's there,” he said.

“So the guidance that I give my entire team is I want our Marketplace to be Netflix not YouTube. I worked at YouTube, so saying that is difficult for me as I love YouTube.

“YouTube is this place where anyone can publish. While Netflix is a very curated catalogue where quality is vouched for and you know exactly what you're going to find. And that's what we aspire to with our Marketplace, which is different from other companies.”

Kleinerman also talked about the fairly recent shift that has occurred among enterprises who now truly understand the power of data to make or break their fortunes. Also he caveated that some companies are still yet to embrace the change and, as a result, there will be winners and losers.

“We're at a point in time where companies have realised that data represents a competitive advantage. It’'s something that can get companies ahead of their peers, but for those that are not doing [so] are the ones are going to fall behind,” he said.

“This realisation has been happening in the last five to ten years. And AI is now turbocharging that. I think Google was at the forefront for many years on leveraging data to build better products and better services. So, now, a lot of what you see across the world is about how you get every company to be as data driven as Google or Netflix or those types of companies.”

So what has changed that has now catapulted the role and importance of data up the corporate agenda? There’s been a shift in mindset, but also in technology to support that shift, according to Kleinerman.

“I think for the longest time - the last 10/20/30/40 years - data was seen as second priority, something that is only relegated to IT, and something that is very backward looking,” he said.

“And ,frankly, the technology was not there to truly open up the opportunity of leveraging data more broadly.”

He added: “IT was spending an incredible amount of time just keeping the systems running. [In such circumstances] who has time to think about data as a strategic asset, data as a differentiator? Now all of that has changed. I think the cloud has helped and at Snowflake, we've been at the forefront of [this change].

“We do not want our customers to be focused on the infrastructure. We want our customers focused on data, data models, metric definitions, dimensions. And it's truly there where the value lies.”