Westcon-Comstor bolsters AWS service capabilities with Rebura acquisition

Global technology provider and specialist distributor Westcon-Comstor has announced the acquisition of AWS advanced service partner Rubera.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its cloud capabilities and channel-focused services offering, enabling partners to offer a comprehensive suite of AWS solutions to their customers – including cloud consultancy, migration services, FinOps, and security-aligned professional services.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, Rubera specializes in supporting AWS cloud migrations and modernizations, as well as SaaS and DevOps capabilities across the UK, Nordics, and central Europe.

Last year, the London-based company signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS and now holds seven competencies with the cloud giant, including migration, Microsoft Workloads, and DevOps.

In an announcement, Westcon-Comstor said Rebura’s AWS migration services capabilities will complement its own expertise in cyber security to create a “powerful cloud offering for channel partners”.

“Migrating workloads to the cloud and maintaining security resilience are two of the biggest challenges faced by end-user businesses,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.

“This represents a significant opportunity for the channel, but many of our partners do not have the AWS migration and security skills needed to support their customers on this journey.

“Thanks to this exciting acquisition, our partners will now be able to access these capabilities through Rebura as part of a seamless and unique proposition.”

Westcon-Comstor eyes broader services portfolio

The acquisition marks Westcon-Comstor’s latest move to bolster its AWS capabilities, having also recently become the first distributor to be awarded AWS Security Competency status in the APAC region.

Now, the firm will offer Rebura consulting services incrementally through both its Westcon and Comstor lines of business.

Building on a period of sustained organic growth, which included double digit revenue increases for the past two financial years, the distributor said the move represents a new pillar in its growth strategy to focus on strategic acquisitions.

Upon completion, Redura will remain a separate and standalone organization and will leverage Westcon-Comstor’s global partner network to form the basis for its AWS operations.

“Over the past seven years we have built Rebura into one of the fastest-growing AWS consulting and service partners, and today marks an exciting new chapter in our history,” commented Aaron Rees, Rebura’s founder and CEO.

“Westcon-Comstor’s global reach and incredibly strong channel connections will give us a much bigger platform from which to grow as we bring our deep expertise across AWS products and services to a wider audience.”