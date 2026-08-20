Why resale alone can no longer carry the channel
Resale alone no longer sustains partner growth in today's software market
For years, much of the relationship was anchored by the renewal itself. Customers turned to partners for help making sense of license positions and vendor terms, and the transaction carried enough margin to support the account work around it.
With Gartner expecting worldwide IT spending to reach $6.31 trillion this year, driven by software and AI infrastructure, the market is still growing around partners. The difficulty is that growth no longer flows through the channel in the same way.
A license can still open the account. Its value now depends on whether the partner can use that moment to extend their services to support the broader software estate.
Buying is moving around the reseller
A large part of the traditional reseller model grew around Microsoft licensing and the incentives attached to it. Backend fees historically gave partners dependable income around the customer relationship, often through repeatable work across accounts.
As those economics have narrowed, customers have gained more ways to buy technology. A reseller may spend months shaping the right solution, then see the purchase move through a marketplace because the customer wants to draw down an existing cloud commitment. The advice remains valuable, even when the transaction lands somewhere else.
Months of account work can suddenly become detached from the order. Understanding how the customer intends to buy has become just as important as understanding what they intend to buy.
A renewal now sits on top of a software estate that may have moved faster than the agreement in front of the customer. SaaS spreads through different parts of the business before central teams have a full grip on ownership. Cloud costs shift the economics of tools that once looked predictable. On top of this, AI capabilities are arriving inside the platforms customers use every day.
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By the time the renewal comes around, the agreement today may not show enough about whether spend still accurately reflects how the business operates.
The license should open a wide view of the estate
To protect the relationship, partners need to turn the renewal into a clearer view of the estate behind it.
The license position shows what the customer is entitled to use. Usage data shows whether the business still depends on it. The gap between those two things often reveals important opportunities for optimization, cost control, and better decision-making.
Partners with Software Asset Management (SAM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM) expertise already have much of that capability. They understand how quickly entitlement can drift away from real use, especially when software is purchased centrally and then adopted unevenly across the organization. Turning that knowledge into a managed service gives customers a clearer view before the renewal deadline forces a decision.
SaaS management builds naturally from there. Applications can spread through teams long before central IT has a clean view of ownership or spend. A partner that can show which tools are active and which contracts no longer reflect use is helping the customer make a better renewal decision.
AI adds the same pressure in a newer form. Capabilities are being added into platforms customers already run, so the cost can build inside familiar contracts before the business has worked out where the value sits. Connecting that spend back to usage gives partners a stronger role than simply helping the customer process the next agreement.
Our 2026 State of the Cloud report findings suggest the services market is already moving this way, with nearly half of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) planning to offer AI consulting and SaaS management services. Enterprise use of MSPs has also risen year on year, which points to larger organizations looking for specialist help as their estates become harder to manage.
Margin must come from the services around the license
Partners that stay closest to the customer will be the ones that make the estate clearer between renewals. The license gives them a route into that work, then the service relationship has to carry it forward.
Account teams need enough visibility into usage and consumption to challenge assumptions before procurement turns the renewal into a price negotiation. Sales teams also need to be measured on the service opportunities created around the license, not only on the order itself.
Resale remains a key part of the channel, and the license still opens the door. More of the margin now comes from helping customers understand the full technology estate behind it. Understanding what they own, what they use, where costs are increasing, and where technology investments are delivering value.
In that environment, the most successful partners will be defined by the insight they provide and the outcomes they help customers achieve.
Guy McWilliam is vice president of global channels at Flexera, driving growth through strategic global systems integrator (GSI) and value-added reseller (VAR) partnerships.
Recognized for his expertise in global partner management, ecosystem integration, and strategic alliances, he has led cross‑functional go‑to‑market teams across sales, marketing, partner enablement, and programs — consistently aligning execution with business outcomes.
His leadership in technology alliances has delivered strategic integrations with major providers, bringing innovative solutions to market and accelerating customer success.
At Flexera, Guy leads a high‑performing global team focused on advancing ITAM and FinOps solutions through scalable, outcome‑driven partnerships.
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