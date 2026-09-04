eSentire partners with CMS Distribution to expand UK and Ireland channel reach
CMS Distribution’s partner ecosystem now has access to eSentire’s cyber security and managed detection and response services
eSentire has announced a new strategic partnership with CMS Distribution, designed to expand the availability of its managed detection and response (MDR) services across the UK and Ireland.
Through the agreement, CMS now offers eSentire’s cyber security capabilities to its ecosystem of resellers, MSPs, MSSPs, and other value-added partners.
With immediate effect, partners gain access to the vendor’s multi-signal MDR platform, alongside 24/7 security center expertise, threat hunting, incident handling, and response services.
In an announcement, eSentire said the move aims to help partners expand their cyber security portfolios and provide customers with expert-led detection and response capabilities – without adding complexity to their existing security operations.
“CMS Distribution has a strong reputation for helping technology vendors scale through the channel,” said Phil Skelton, senior director at eSentire, in an announcement. “Together, we can make advanced MDR more accessible to partners and their customers, helping organisations strengthen resilience, reduce response times and stay ahead of disruption.”
Founded in 2001, eSentire specializes in Controlled Autonomy SecOps (CASO) and provides managed security services to more than 2,000 organizations across 35 industries worldwide. The vendor’s offering combines AI technology, security analysts, threat hunting, and human expertise to identify and respond to cyber threats.
CMS Distribution represents more than 200 technology vendors and provides partners with services across areas including cyber security, software, hardware, networking, cloud services, and information security.
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eSentire said CMS brings a strong channel footprint, deep vendor relationships, as well as a broad technology portfolio to the partnership.
The pair added that the move will help address growing demand for fast and reliable protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, enabling partners to deliver enterprise-grade MDR while maintaining flexibility and support for existing security investments.
“Cybersecurity has become a board-level priority for organisations of every size, and partners need proven solutions that are simple to position, easy to adopt and trusted to deliver outcomes,” commented Huw Jones, chief business officer at CMS Distribution.
“Our partnership with eSentire expands the capabilities available to our channel community and helps partners address one of the most urgent customer challenges in the market.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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