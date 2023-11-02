Banking Dive: How hyperautomation can bolster security and reduce risk in banking

For many banks, legacy technologies spread across teams and processes can make quick action and change seem impossible. All while bank leaders are implementing strategic and tactical changes in response to a world and economy always in flux.

Fortunately, banks can lean into a hyperautomation framework to respond to a world defined by change. With hyperautomation, banks can leverage their entire tech stack to rapidly expand and connect automation capabilities with any IT or business process that can be reasonably automated.

The result? With hyperautomation, banks can run at peak operational efficiency. Hyperautomation helps banks deliver seamless customer experiences while reducing unnecessary costs and improving their risk and security posture.

