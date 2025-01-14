The gig economy: Past, present, and future

The rise of the Gig Economy represents a new era of flexible working despite being plagued with controversies

It’s been 15 years since the term “gig economy” was coined by the then-editor of the New Yorker, Tina Brown. This work has provided new and flexible opportunities to individuals who have struggled to find and keep traditional jobs.

The number of people holding independent contracting roles, temporary work, and other forms of gig work has grown. This asset shares an overview of the gig economy. It outlines five benefits companies can experience when using this form of employment.

Get insights into the scale and nature of the gig economy.

