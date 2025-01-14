The gig economy: Past, present, and future
The rise of the Gig Economy represents a new era of flexible working despite being plagued with controversies
It’s been 15 years since the term “gig economy” was coined by the then-editor of the New Yorker, Tina Brown. This work has provided new and flexible opportunities to individuals who have struggled to find and keep traditional jobs.
The number of people holding independent contracting roles, temporary work, and other forms of gig work has grown. This asset shares an overview of the gig economy. It outlines five benefits companies can experience when using this form of employment.
Get insights into the scale and nature of the gig economy.
Download now
Provided by ITPro
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Help skilled workers succeed with Dell Latitude 7030 and 7230 Rugged Extreme tablets
Posted