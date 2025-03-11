ServiceNow bolsters agentic AI offering with $2.85bn Moveworks acquisition

News
By
published

The integration of Moveworks’ AI assistant will “supercharge” enterprise-wide AI adoption

ServiceNow signage pictured during the Singapore FinTech Festival in Singapore, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

ServiceNow has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire enterprise AI specialist Moveworks for $2.85 billion.

Expected to be finalized in the second half of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions, the move will see ServiceNow combine its agentic AI and automation capabilities with Moveworks’ front-end AI assistant and enterprise search technology.

The aim, the firm said, is to drive employee engagement through a powerful, universal AI assistant, alongside a more perceptive AI-based enterprise search capable of answering requests at speed, automating everyday tasks, as well as increasing overall productivity.

In an announcement, ServiceNow president Amit Zavery said the move marks “another giant leap forward” for the firm’s AI-powered business transformation capabilities.

“As agentic AI and enterprise‑grade search forever change how we work, ServiceNow moved early to empower employees through AI,” he explained.

“Moveworks’ talented team and elegant AI‑first experience, combined with ServiceNow’s powerful AI‑driven workflow automation, will supercharge enterprise‑wide AI adoption and deliver game‑changing outcomes for employees and their customers.”

ServiceNow targets deeper AI integration

According to ServiceNow, its new AI solution is the fastest-growing product introduction in its history, with the firm now serving nearly 1,000 AI customers.

As of December 31, the company also surpassed $200 million in annual contract revenue for its Pro Plus AI offering.

With a team of more than 500 AI experts, Moveworks has also found success with adoption of its AI assistant, including at organizations such as Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever.

The platform has grown to almost 5 million employee users over the last 18 months, according to the firm, with 90% of its customers deploying the offering to all of their employees.

As most current Moveworks customer deployments are already using ServiceNow as a key source of enterprise AI, data, and workflows, in addition to an existing mutual customer base of around 250 customers, ServiceNow said it expects “seamless integration” between the offerings.

Unified offering

The combined solution aims to offer a unified, end-to-end search and self-service experience for employee requestors across every workflow, all from a single entry point.

ServiceNow said its agent orchestration capabilities will connect, analyze and manage AI agents, ensuring agents ‘work in harmony’ across tasks, systems, and departments.

Customers will be able to leverage Moveworks’ capabilities for front-end employee automations across sales, CRM, finance, and HR - including alerts and notifications, customer insights, automation of answers to employees’ payroll questions, as well as simplification of the recruitment process.

"Moveworks hides the complexity employees face at work by giving them an intuitive, engaging starting place to search and drive action across any enterprise system,” commented Bhavin Shah, co-founder and CEO at Moveworks.

RELATED WHITEPAPER

Living off The Land Attacks

(Image credit: CyberFox)

Are native system files being used against you?

“Becoming part of ServiceNow presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate our innovation and deliver on our promise through their AI agent‑fueled platform to redefine the user experience for employees and customer service teams.”

ServiceNow added that the acquisition will help the business capitalize on the “massive market opportunity” ahead and revealed it plans to further integrate solutions - such as CRM and customer service tailored to customer personas - to help deliver a “cohesive sell, fulfil, and service experience” through the platform.

MORE FROM ITPRO

  • INSERT STORY LINK
  • INSERT STORY LINK
  • INSERT STORY LINK
Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

More about acquisition
Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.

Jamf snaps up Identity Automation in $215 million acquisition
The IBM booth pictured during the RSA Conference in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

IBM completes HashiCorp acquisition after regulatory approval
Call center agent

AI everywhere: What's new with 3CX V20 Update 5?
See more latest
Most Popular
Cartoon-style image showing male software developer using AI coding tools on desktop computer with house plant on desk.
‘Frontier models are still unable to solve the majority of tasks’: AI might not replace software engineers just yet – OpenAI researchers found leading models and coding tools still lag behind humans on basic tasks
Computer code and text displayed on computer screens.
More than 300,000 US healthcare patients impacted in suspected Rhysida cyber attacks
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaking at the Microsoft Build event in Seattle, Washington, US.
OpenAI inks $12bn CoreWeave deal in latest move away from Microsoft
Female IT worker dealing with tech overload while working in a dark room with face illuminated by computer screen.
IT workers are having to put out more fires than ever – and it’s costing employers thousands of dollars a year through lost productivity
angled view of a dialogue box with a purple Malware icon surrounded by other neon blue dialogue boxes with pink backlight
A ‘significant increase’ in infostealer malware attacks left 3.9 billion credentials exposed to cyber criminals last year – and experts worry this is a ticking time bomb for enterprises
UK science and technology secretary Peter Kyle pictured speaking on stage during day two of the Labour Party conference on October 9, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
UK government targets ‘startup’ mindset in AI funding overhaul
IoT security concept image showing network symbols on a blue background.
Multichannel attacks are becoming a serious threat for enterprises – and AI is fueling the surge
GitHub logo pictured on a black and white contrasting background.
Nearly a million devices were infected in a huge GitHub malvertising campaign
View of Europe from space with lines showing connections denoting wireless connectivity
RISC-V could be the key to European supercomputer sovereignty
The CISCO brand logo during the Mobile World Congress
Cisco wants to train 1.5 million Europeans in digital skills