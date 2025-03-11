ServiceNow bolsters agentic AI offering with $2.85bn Moveworks acquisition

ServiceNow has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire enterprise AI specialist Moveworks for $2.85 billion.

Expected to be finalized in the second half of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions, the move will see ServiceNow combine its agentic AI and automation capabilities with Moveworks’ front-end AI assistant and enterprise search technology.

The aim, the firm said, is to drive employee engagement through a powerful, universal AI assistant, alongside a more perceptive AI-based enterprise search capable of answering requests at speed, automating everyday tasks, as well as increasing overall productivity.

In an announcement, ServiceNow president Amit Zavery said the move marks “another giant leap forward” for the firm’s AI-powered business transformation capabilities.

“As agentic AI and enterprise‑grade search forever change how we work, ServiceNow moved early to empower employees through AI,” he explained.

“Moveworks’ talented team and elegant AI‑first experience, combined with ServiceNow’s powerful AI‑driven workflow automation, will supercharge enterprise‑wide AI adoption and deliver game‑changing outcomes for employees and their customers.”

ServiceNow targets deeper AI integration

According to ServiceNow, its new AI solution is the fastest-growing product introduction in its history, with the firm now serving nearly 1,000 AI customers.

As of December 31, the company also surpassed $200 million in annual contract revenue for its Pro Plus AI offering.

With a team of more than 500 AI experts, Moveworks has also found success with adoption of its AI assistant, including at organizations such as Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever.

The platform has grown to almost 5 million employee users over the last 18 months, according to the firm, with 90% of its customers deploying the offering to all of their employees.

As most current Moveworks customer deployments are already using ServiceNow as a key source of enterprise AI, data, and workflows, in addition to an existing mutual customer base of around 250 customers, ServiceNow said it expects “seamless integration” between the offerings.

Unified offering

The combined solution aims to offer a unified, end-to-end search and self-service experience for employee requestors across every workflow, all from a single entry point.

ServiceNow said its agent orchestration capabilities will connect, analyze and manage AI agents, ensuring agents ‘work in harmony’ across tasks, systems, and departments.

Customers will be able to leverage Moveworks’ capabilities for front-end employee automations across sales, CRM, finance, and HR - including alerts and notifications, customer insights, automation of answers to employees’ payroll questions, as well as simplification of the recruitment process.

"Moveworks hides the complexity employees face at work by giving them an intuitive, engaging starting place to search and drive action across any enterprise system,” commented Bhavin Shah, co-founder and CEO at Moveworks.

“Becoming part of ServiceNow presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate our innovation and deliver on our promise through their AI agent‑fueled platform to redefine the user experience for employees and customer service teams.”

ServiceNow added that the acquisition will help the business capitalize on the “massive market opportunity” ahead and revealed it plans to further integrate solutions - such as CRM and customer service tailored to customer personas - to help deliver a “cohesive sell, fulfil, and service experience” through the platform.

