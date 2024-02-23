Customer experience (CX) trends

Whitepapers
By ITPro
published

Customer service insights in the GenAI era

bar chart with image of woman on her laptop in the background
(Image credit: ServiceNow)

In a rapidly evolving business environment, understanding CX trends and overcoming associated challenges has become crucial for organizations.

To gain insights, a comprehensive Customer Experience survey was conducted globally, targeting both the practitioner and the consumer. The survey explores the current state of CX, identifies emerging trends, and highlights key challenges faced by businesses that are trying to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

This whitepaper shares insight about:

  • The impact of customer experience on brand loyalty
  • The top expectations and desires of customers and agents
  • The biggest challenges leaders face

Download now.

Provided by ServiceNow

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.