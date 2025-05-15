AMD names Anjana Srinivasan as new EMEA channel chief

AMD has announced the appointment of Ajana Srinivasan as senior director of EMEA commercial channel sales.

A seasoned channel leader, Srinivasan brings extensive experience across marketing, sales, and operations, alongside a deep understanding of the technology landscape accumulated over more than 20 years in the industry.

Srinivasan joins the business from tech giant Microsoft, where she most recently served as Device Partner Sales field lead for the UK, and previously as Windows Consumer category lead for the UK and Ireland.

She has also held various leadership roles across a twelve-year stint at Lenovo.

In an announcement, AMD said Srinivasan’s experience and leadership qualities will be crucial in advancing the company’s commercial channel strategy across EMEA.

"Anjana's exceptional leadership and deep expertise in the technology sector make her the perfect fit for this role,” said Stephanie Dismore, AMD’s senior vice president of EMEA regional sales.

“Her ability to drive innovation and foster collaboration aligns seamlessly with AMD's vision for growth and excellence in the EMEA region. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team."

In her previous roles, Srinivasan is credited with leading initiatives that strengthened partnerships with OEMs, distributors, and resellers to drive innovation and growth, as well as playing a key role in launching major OEM brand product franchises.

AMD said her appointment reflects its commitment to investing in a strong channel team to support its commercial strategy across the EMEA region, and will help drive further growth for the business.

"I am deeply honored to join AMD, a company renowned for its innovation and excellence in high-performance computing,” Srinivasan commented.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams and partners across EMEA to drive growth and deliver meaningful impact in this dynamic region."