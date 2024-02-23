How to stay ahead of ever-changing cybersecurity risks in banking

Now more than ever, banks are struggling to prevent the rising tide of cybercrime. A combination of insufficient resources, manual processes, lack of clear metrics and measurement tools has caused this.

Siloed data adds to this challenge because banks have a hard time rapidly prioritizing and responding to incidents. Banking institutes are now recognizing the need to automate their cyber security function.

Inside this ebook, you’ll learn how to:

Unify technology, risk, and security

Strengthen your digital attack surface

Investing in next-gen technology to manage end-to-end technology risk activities.

Employ vulnerability management to improve cyber resilience

Use agility to respond more effectively to cyber threats

Download this ebook now to learn how to transform your security operations and empower your organization for the digital future.

Provided by ServiceNow