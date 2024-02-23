How to stay ahead of ever-changing cybersecurity risks in banking
Discover how you can strengthen your cyber resilience
Now more than ever, banks are struggling to prevent the rising tide of cybercrime. A combination of insufficient resources, manual processes, lack of clear metrics and measurement tools has caused this.
Siloed data adds to this challenge because banks have a hard time rapidly prioritizing and responding to incidents. Banking institutes are now recognizing the need to automate their cyber security function.
Inside this ebook, you’ll learn how to:
- Unify technology, risk, and security
- Strengthen your digital attack surface
- Investing in next-gen technology to manage end-to-end technology risk activities.
- Employ vulnerability management to improve cyber resilience
- Use agility to respond more effectively to cyber threats
Download this ebook now to learn how to transform your security operations and empower your organization for the digital future.
Provided by ServiceNow
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.