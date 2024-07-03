Magic quadrant for finance and accounting business process outsourcing 2024
Evaluate BPO providers’ ability to reduce costs
Gartner has recognized IBM as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing report. This is based on IBM's ability to execute and the completeness of company vision.
IBM has a digital business model and client framework, which accelerates growth and benefits for its BPO clients.
Here’s what you will learn in this report:
- The must-have capabilities for mature BPO offerings
- The leaders of finance and accounting business process outsourcing market
- How to improve process maturity
Download now
Provided by IBM
