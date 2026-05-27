Samsung averts strike action with AI-funded bonuses for chip workers

Samsung is set to pay employees in its memory chip division a bonus averaging £310,000 each, after a highly contentious profit-sharing agreement was reached.

The agreement was mediated by the South Korean government, according to Reuters.

Memory chip workers with a base salary of 80 million won (roughly $53,400 or £40,000) should receive a bonus of about 626 million won ($416,000 or £310,000) this year, largely paid in stock. These figures were from a union source, reported by Reuters last week.

Samsung's profits have been boosted by the AI boom, but the deal itself is aimed at avoiding a strike with two unions for the South Korean giant.

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The unions said that 74% of the 62,616 workers who cast their votes had backed the deal. Samsung will set aside 10.5% of its operating profits at its semiconductor division to pay special bonuses to those who work on memory chips.

There is a hope that the deal will end a long-running dispute at the tech giant. That said, there are new concerns that it may actually create tensions between other divisions, such as those that work in its consumer electronics divisions.

Memory chip wars

Samsung has seen record profits thanks to a global shortage of memory chips amid the boom in AI. Along with SK Hynix, the two companies account for the majority of global memory production.

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However, last year, SK Hynix abolished its cap on bonus pay for 10 years, according to reports. Without the cap, it was able to pay bonuses that were considerably larger than those at Samsung. This, reportedly, led many to leave Samsung for SK Hynix, which in turn sparked a surge in union membership, according to Samsung.

Negotiations saw many proposals tabled, such as a 50% to 100% bounce offer, as a one-off payment that would keep the cap on bonuses.