Why More MSPs are adopting integrated platforms and vertical-specific market strategies

The majority (89%) of MSPs have adopted a vertical-specific market strategy, according to recent research we carried out with Omida.

The reason? As AI spreads, compliance and governance challenges have become more complex, particularly in regulated industries; that’s why more MSPs are tackling these challenges by offering integrated solutions that are tailored to meet the needs of specific verticals.

Governance and compliance are the top barriers to AI adoption

Governance and compliance have hindered AI adoption for years, as many end-customers have struggled to implement the technology securely, effectively, and broadly across sectors and regions.

In 2025, for example, Moody’s found that many organizations “have no rules in place to govern the use of AI,” an unambiguous indictment of how pervasive and serious this problem has become.

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The Omdia research shows that these challenges are more pronounced than ever. Indeed, it found that over half of MSPs identify governance and compliance as the main barrier to AI adoption, surpassing technical concerns, including data and security management (14% listed as top barrier), value realization (14%), and technical expertise gaps (13%).

As AI becomes more advanced and deeply embedded across workflows and regions, governance and compliance will only become more challenging and important. The rise of agentic AI amplifies risk. According to one report , for example, less than half of agents are governed, while there are roughly 3 million ungoverned agents in the UK and the US alone. That’s why it’s crucial that end-customers get these problems under control quickly, and MSPs have a huge role to play in that transformation.

As Robin Ody, Practice Leader, MSP Analysis, at Omdia says: “One of the bottlenecks for end-customer AI adoption today is the operational burden of data governance and compliance, which has become more complex and essential as AI continues to spread.”

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MSPs turn to integration and specialization to beat AI adoption woes

With legislation like the EU AI Act already in force, and new legislation like the UK’s new Cyber Security and Resilience Bill well on its way to becoming law, AI compliance and governance are only becoming more complicated, and research shows that more MSPs are turning to integrated platforms and specialized market strategies to deliver seamless and effective compliance and governance frameworks.

More end-customers and MSPs are turning to integrated data protection, governance, and compliance platforms to solve and preempt AI adoption challenges.

This is an acceleration of a trend that predates the AI era. End-customers have preferred integrated platforms for crucial functions like data protection for years because these platforms offer greater control and functionality than a patchwork of point solutions that might theoretically offer similar functionality. As AI spreads and adoption issues continue to mount, the push for an integrated, platform-oriented approach to data protection, governance, and compliance has become even more important, creating significant opportunity for MSPs that are able to capitalize on this demand.

Like platform integration, vertical specialization also simplifies compliance and governance, particularly when it’s paired with a platform-oriented approach. By tailoring their market strategies and service delivery to fit the compliance and governance needs of specific regulated verticals, MSPs can win and keep more business than competitors.

Challenges loom, but so does opportunity

Most end-customers still have some work to do before they’re able to use AI securely and effectively. That said, the problems driving stalled AI adoption have become increasingly clear, and MSPs have a leading role to play when it comes to meeting this demand, which is likely to represent a several-billion-dollar opportunity in the coming years.

By adopting an integrated, platform-driven approach to the related priorities of data protection, AI governance, and AI compliance, MSPs can meet end-customers where they are and drive long-term AI success while building reliable, recurring revenue streams.

We know what the market needs. Now, we have to work together to bring the right solutions and services to market and meet this opportunity.