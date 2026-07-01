Dropzone AI expands EMEA channel reach with QBS Software distribution deal
The exclusive partnership will bring the vendor's AI-powered SOC platform to MSSPs and VARs across the region
Dropzone AI has announced an exclusive EMEA distribution partnership with QBS Software, in a move the company said will expand the availability of its AI-powered security operations platform to MSSPs and VARs across the region.
The agreement will see QBS distribute Dropzone AI’s Agentic SOC platform, which uses a team of AI agents to automate security alert investigations across existing security environments.
According to the vendor, the partnership aims to help channel partners address the growing demand for security operations capabilities as organizations contend with rising alert volumes, increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, as well as an ongoing shortage of skilled SOC analysts.
For MSSPs, Dropzone said the platform can help scale managed SOC services without requiring a proportional increase in analyst headcount, while VARs will be able to offer the technology to customers operating in-house security operations centers.
"Security teams are under immense pressure to scale operations, meet increasingly stringent SLAs, and ensure regulatory compliance while maintaining resilience against rising alert volumes,” said Brett Candon, Dropzone AI’s vice president of international, in an announcement.
“Through this partnership with QBS, Dropzone AI will extend its reach to both MSSPs and VARs across EMEA. MSSP partners can scale service delivery and improve profitability, while VAR partners can help customers with in-house SOCs move from alert chaos to incident focus."
Dropzone’s Agentic SOC solution is built around its AI SOC Analyst, which investigates security alerts from across an organization’s existing security stack before escalating confirmed threats to human analysts for response.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
The technology integrates with existing SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and case management platforms, allowing organizations to augment existing security operations without replacing current infrastructure.
Benefits for MSSPs and VARs
Dropzone said its platform will help MSSPs improve SLA performance, onboard customers faster, increase SOC capacity, and free up analysts to focus on high-value tasks while building higher-margin managed security services.
Meanwhile, VARs will be able to support customers operating their own SOCs by leveraging the offering to accelerate investigations, reduce false positives, ease alert fatigue, and address temporary cyber security skills shortages.
The companies said the agreement expands the channel opportunity across EMEA by enabling partners to support customers with managed, co-managed, and in-house security operations models while helping address the ongoing shortage of skilled SOC analysts.
"Our partnership with Dropzone AI strengthens QBS' security portfolio with advanced autonomous AI SOC capabilities that addresses a real challenge across the channel,” commented Tom Corrigan, chief revenue officer at QBS Software.
“By bringing category-defining AI SOC capabilities to our partner ecosystem, we're supporting growth, improving service delivery, and helping partners deliver stronger customer outcomes.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Hackers are breaching networks and laying low for longer
News An ExtraHop survey found more intrusions are going undetected, leading to longer dwell times
-
Using data to help deal with ever-changing and unpredictable weather conditions
Case study Ordnance Survey and Snowflake have partnered on the creation of an IFRM to help better identify flood risks
-
When flat-fee support stops working: How UK MSPs can turn observability into margin
UK MSPs should monetise managed observability to cut ticket noise, protect margins
-
MSP 3.0: Managed services enter a new era
Automation, AI, and growing compliance demands are forcing MSPs to rethink their role, moving beyond traditional IT support towards a more strategic advisory model
-
Kaseya cuts the ribbon on new MSP Success program in partner growth drive
News The initiative combines digital marketing, peer collaboration, and community engagement tools to help partners tackle customer acquisition challenges
-
Why More MSPs are adopting integrated platforms and vertical-specific market strategies
Industry Insights What are the top tactics that MSPs are using to deliver these services at scale?
-
5 things successful MSPs are doing differently
News MSPs chasing growth through lower prices are heading in the wrong direction
-
MSPs shift towards compliance as SMBs prioritize rising costs
News Research from CyberSmart reveals that MSPs are increasingly evolving into compliance-focused service providers
-
Hardware volatility continues to squeeze channel margins
Memory pricing, in particular, is causing tension and forcing the channel ecosystem to quickly adapt to fast-changing market dynamics
-
Integris makes first international move with Australian MSP acquisition
News The provider’s first international acquisition will extend its reach across APAC