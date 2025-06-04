Women in tech are plagued by imposter syndrome – here are three tips to overcome lingering doubts

More than two-thirds of women in tech experience imposter syndrome, according to new figures, prompting calls for greater support from employers.

In a survey of tech professionals for recruitment firm Hays, 68% of women said they'd faced imposter syndrome at some stage in their career, compared with just 61% of men.

"We cannot overlook the fact that more women doubt what they are capable of than men," said Amanda Whicher, technology director at Hays UK & Ireland.

"This imposter syndrome imbalance both stems from and exacerbates the lack of female representation across the tech sector, so it’s crucial that we take the necessary steps to overcome this phenomenon."

Meanwhile, those working in the private sector were slightly more likely to experience imposter syndrome, at 65%, with it affecting only six-in-ten in the public sector.

Overall, it's a problem that affects 64% of tech professionals, making the workers in the tech industry the most likely to experience this issue.

Hays found that the second most affected industry, accountancy, has a 61% rate, with engineering, construction and property, and marketing all at or below the 50% mark.

Similarly, around a third of those working across the tech industry said that they had been experiencing imposter syndrome more frequently as their career progressed.

How to tackle imposter syndrome

Whicher said there are practices workers can employ to address imposter syndrome.

"Recognize that imposter syndrome is not a reflection of reality but a negative feeling from your inner critic,” he said. “Secondly, focus on your strengths and achievements to improve your confidence.”

Another approach recommended by Whicher included embracing imperfection and the ability to be “willing to make mistakes”. These are an opportunity to grow, she added, and are vital in driving career progress.

"Employers have a vital part to play in celebrating the successes of their workforce and rewarding them accordingly, so they feel less like imposters and more like worthy and valued members of the team."

Research earlier this year from HR firm iCIMS found that four-in-ten women were experiencing impostor syndrome there and then, particularly when it came to AI.

Nearly a quarter of women reported feeling unprepared for AI-driven changes in the workplace and said they weren't sure how to adapt to the technology, compared with just 17% of men.

A similar study from Vodafone found that six-in-ten women were more likely to apply for a job if there were other women in leadership positions.

"Businesses can’t afford to lose out on top talent because women don’t see themselves reflected in leadership positions or have the time to invest in themselves," said Nicki Lyons, chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Vodafone UK.

"The data is clear – seeing women in leadership roles isn’t just about representation; it drives real change and opportunity. Women need senior role models to help feel inspired and supported in their own career progression."

