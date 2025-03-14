Laid-off workers are ditching full-time work: 70% of staff caught up in brutal layoffs opted for part-time roles and freelance gigs – and flexibility was the big appeal for many

News
By published

Research suggests laid-off workers are looking to part-time, contract, and freelance work

Layoffs concept image showing line of cartoon-style workers leaving an office space with belongings in cardboard boxes.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flexible working practices have proven so popular that a significant number of workers laid off from full-time jobs have opted for part-time work.

That's according to a survey from job platform Intch, which showed 96% of laid-off professionals moved to flexible work after being made redundant, with 70% planning to shift to part-time, freelance, or project-based roles.

Of those polled, 84% had previous corporate experience, but only 15% said they would return to a large company, which Intch suggested was a sign that traditional roles and work structures were losing appeal.

"Our research confirms that especially after more than 150,000 job cuts across 542 companies in [the] last three years, flexible work has evolved from a fallback option into a strategic and preferred career path for many professionals," said Yakov Filippenko, CEO and founder of Intch.

"This trend underscores the importance of adapting hiring models and HR strategies to better align with evolving workforce preferences."

The research by Intch echoes an earlier study by Randstad that suggested workers highly value flexible working – prioritizing it above job security and even salary. One-third of respondents to that survey said they'd left a job because of a lack of flexible work options.

Many laid-off workers had a backup gig

A key factor in the shift to part-time roles can be pinned on the fact that many professionals already have gigs on the side.

According to the survey, as many as two-thirds of professionals already have high-expertise side jobs and 42% have managed multiple roles for more than two years.

That's helping to shift opinions about part-time positions, which are no longer seen as lower-skilled but as roles that require just as much expertise as full-time positions.

Of course, one reason that so many people are shifting to part-time work is a lack of full-time roles being available.

One Intch user said that after being laid off, they experienced “significant challenges finding a stable position”.

"Having worked at several companies, not the big names like Apple, it wasn’t easy to secure new opportunities. Freelance platforms focused too much on short-term project work, but I was seeking something more stable, like multiple part-time roles or a long-term position."

The research comes in the wake of another troubling start to the year for workers across a range of industries . Recent analysis showed 26,000 roles were cut in the tech sector as of the end of February.

While this marks a lower portion compared to the devastating round of cuts in early 2023 and 2024, the trend of job losses has continued into a third year.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Nicole Kobie
Nicole Kobie

Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.

Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.

More about careers and training
A graphic showing a stylised graduate wearing a mortarboard in blue, staring away from the viewer towards a beige landscape and diagonal red shape.

Looking beyond university graduates for new hires in tech
Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta, speaking at the February 2025 AI Action Summit in Paris

Who is Yann LeCun?
Agentic AI concept image showing a digitized human brain in purple color with interconnected data points.

AI is now vital to MSP growth, but adoption challenges could hamper success
See more latest
Most Popular
Agentic AI concept image showing a digitized human brain in purple color with interconnected data points.
AI is now vital to MSP growth, but adoption challenges could hamper success
UK map concept art showing digitized UK landmass outline in blue.
UK firms are pulling ahead of EU competitors in the AI race – here's why
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking on stage during an event at the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US.
‘The entire forecasting business process changed’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Excel changed the game for enterprises in 1985 – he’s confident AI tools will do the same
Medusa statue bust on white background
CISA issues warning over Medusa ransomware after 300 victims from critical sectors impacted
Logo of Microsoft, developer of the Remote Desktop app, pictured on a billboard on top of a building.
Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app – here are three alternatives you can try instead
Neon lightning supported on a concrete wall
300 days under the radar: How Volt Typhoon eluded detection in the US electric grid for nearly a year
SailPoint logo and branding pictured on signage during the company&#039;s initial public offering at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
SailPoint shakes up MSP program to target smaller enterprises
New Intel chief executive officer (CEO) Lip-Bu Tan, pictured wearing a blue shirt with black jacket.
Everything you need to know about Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s new CEO
Investor concept image showing three female analysts and one male colleague discussing generative AI investment plans.
Productivity gains, strong financial returns, but no job losses – three things investors want from generative AI
Aerial view of river thames in London with Tower bridge, the shard and other famous landmarks in view
The UK cybersecurity sector is worth over £13 billion, but experts say there’s huge untapped potential if it can overcome these hurdles