Laid-off workers are ditching full-time work: 70% of staff caught up in brutal layoffs opted for part-time roles and freelance gigs – and flexibility was the big appeal for many

Flexible working practices have proven so popular that a significant number of workers laid off from full-time jobs have opted for part-time work.

That's according to a survey from job platform Intch, which showed 96% of laid-off professionals moved to flexible work after being made redundant, with 70% planning to shift to part-time, freelance, or project-based roles.

Of those polled, 84% had previous corporate experience, but only 15% said they would return to a large company, which Intch suggested was a sign that traditional roles and work structures were losing appeal.

"Our research confirms that especially after more than 150,000 job cuts across 542 companies in [the] last three years, flexible work has evolved from a fallback option into a strategic and preferred career path for many professionals," said Yakov Filippenko, CEO and founder of Intch.

"This trend underscores the importance of adapting hiring models and HR strategies to better align with evolving workforce preferences."

The research by Intch echoes an earlier study by Randstad that suggested workers highly value flexible working – prioritizing it above job security and even salary. One-third of respondents to that survey said they'd left a job because of a lack of flexible work options.

Many laid-off workers had a backup gig

A key factor in the shift to part-time roles can be pinned on the fact that many professionals already have gigs on the side .

According to the survey, as many as two-thirds of professionals already have high-expertise side jobs and 42% have managed multiple roles for more than two years.

That's helping to shift opinions about part-time positions, which are no longer seen as lower-skilled but as roles that require just as much expertise as full-time positions.

Of course, one reason that so many people are shifting to part-time work is a lack of full-time roles being available.

One Intch user said that after being laid off, they experienced “significant challenges finding a stable position”.

"Having worked at several companies, not the big names like Apple, it wasn’t easy to secure new opportunities. Freelance platforms focused too much on short-term project work, but I was seeking something more stable, like multiple part-time roles or a long-term position."

The research comes in the wake of another troubling start to the year for workers across a range of industries . Recent analysis showed 26,000 roles were cut in the tech sector as of the end of February .

While this marks a lower portion compared to the devastating round of cuts in early 2023 and 2024, the trend of job losses has continued into a third year.