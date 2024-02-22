Customer operations for dummies
Second ServiceNow special edition
Delivering high-quality customer service has always been a top priority for businesses. In today’s landscape, companies compete with each other by offering personalized experiences.
This book explores how business leaders can blend traditional customer service technology with customer operations philosophy to create a seamless journey that integrates service engagement, operations, and delivery.
The topics covered in this asset include:
- Digital workflows and their game-changing impact on customer service
- Barriers to delivering products and services to millennials and other customer segments
- How to successfully connect front, middle, and back offices
Download now.
Provided by ServiceNow
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.