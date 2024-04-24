Everything Tech announces further investment into professional services offering

Everything Tech has announced fresh investment into the professional services market as the MSP looks to ramp up IT support for clients and drive growth.

As part of its efforts, the company has opened a new office in Derby, complete with a team of 20 staff, to join its existing offices in Manchester and Sheffield.

The UK-based managed services provider specializes in providing SMEs with managed services across four key specialist units, consisting of cloud and remote desktop services, networks and security, voice and contact center, and IT support.

The MSP has established itself as a trusted partner for clients within the financial services and legal industries, working to help them implement technology and IT support that reduces complexity and ultimately serves as a springboard for company growth.

In an announcement, Danny Mills, who joined Everything Tech last year as group sales director and has led the development of this service line, said the fresh investment reaffirms the company’s offering to the market.

“Everything Tech is an expert in helping fast-growing accountancy, legal and M&A focused firms ensure that IT barriers do not hold them back,” he said.

“Many of our clients are undergoing rapid growth and digital transformation. They are making acquisitions, and onboarding new businesses, as well as managing the demands of fast-paced workforces spread across multiple office and hybrid working locations.”

However, Mills said this kind of growth brings about a host of challenges for clients that its expanded team of experts will work to help them to overcome.

“They need to be able to consolidate, migrate and scale up multiple IT systems and maintain productivity levels by ensuring seamless user access to applications, all while guaranteeing data security and compliance and reduced costs,” he explained.

“This is where we come in. Our team is readily available because we understand that businesses in these markets operate around at pace, and so we like to think that we give them a competitive edge by being able to adapt to help our customer achieve their goals.”

Everything Tech said its offering to the market incorporates cyber security auditing, pre-signature technical audits for highly acquisitive organizations, cloud migration, as well as IT support and infrastructure.

The firm also provides monitoring and maintenance, cyber security, systems integration, and AI automation.

With its new office in Derby, which takes Everything Tech’s staff count to over 100, Mills said the company now has greater capacity and resources to take its offering to businesses across the country.

“The strategic decision to open in Derby makes us well-placed to serve the entire UK and brings into the business a team of professional services sector experts who have hit the ground running,” he added.