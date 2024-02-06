Netskope promotes Raphaël Bousquet to EVP of worldwide sales

Secure access service edge (SASE) specialist Netskope has promoted Raphaël Bousquet to the role of executive vice president of worldwide sales.

The seasoned network security veteran takes the reins from the retiring Chris Andrews and will lead all aspects of Netskope’s global sales and channel strategy, the company said in an announcement.

An established sales leader, Bousquet has led high-performing technology sales teams for almost three decades.

He joined Netskope in 2021 as senior vice president for EMEA and LATAM and is credited with helping the firm reach several milestones in the regions, which include expansion of its footprint, recruiting top talent, and attracting prominent customers from across the financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and government industries.

Prior to joining the business, Bousquet served as vice president for EMEA South, Israel, and Alps at Palo Alto Networks, where he helped grow territory revenue by more than 600% over a five-year period. He has also previously spent more than 15 years in various leadership roles at networking giant Cisco.

“Raphaël’s deep industry experience, passion for winning, and the extensive accomplishments he’s already achieved at Netskope make him the unanimous choice of the company’s executive team and board of directors to take the sales leadership reins and drive this next era of our growth,” commented Dave Peranich, president of go-to-market at Netskope.

“As we make a graceful sales leadership transition, the entire Netskope team salutes Chris Andrews for everything he has helped us achieve over the past decade – including scaling to the several-hundred-million-dollar market leader we are today.”

During Andrews’ almost decade-long tenure, Netskope has grown its customer base to include 30 of the Fortune 100 and has strengthened its presence in next-generation market categories such as cloud access security broker (CASB), secure web gateway (SWG), zero trust network access (ZTNA), security service edge (SSE), and SASE.

The company also developed go-to-market partnerships with a host of prominent global systems integrators and MSPs during that time, including BT, Deloitte, Orange, Telefónica, Telstra, and Wipro, as well as critical alliance partners such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and others.

Additionally, Netskope has seen success in the expansion of its public sector business around the world, including its recent achievement of FedRamp High authorization in the US.

“Chris’ achievements go hand-in-hand with Netskope’s biggest milestones, and we thank him for his leadership and determination over a long, impressive run that spans nearly the entire history of Netskope sales to date,” said Netskope CEO and co-founder Sanjay Beri.

“He helped lay the foundation for our continued success and will always be part of Netskope’s legacy.”