Qualys bolsters partnership with Orange Cyberdefense

Cloud-based IT, security, and compliance provider Qualys has announced an expansion of its partnership with Orange Cyberdefense.

The fresh collaboration will see Qualys capabilities, such as its vulnerability management, detection, and response (VMDR) with TruRisk offering, incorporated into Orange Cyberdefense’s managed vulnerability intelligence service offering to help customers tackle cyber threats and prevent breaches.

In an announcement, Qualys said the move will help businesses optimize their vulnerability management activities and reduce their overall cyber risk.

“It is always exciting to partner with one of the most respected names in cyber security and to help their clients measure, communicate and eliminate their cyber risk more effectively,” commented Dino DiMarino, chief revenue officer at Qualys.

“Orange Cyberdefense offers a comprehensive and effective full-service security offering, and we are happy to make their Managed Vulnerability Intelligence Service that much more accurate and scalable with the inclusion of our VMDR capabilities.”

Headquartered in California, Qualys specializes in cloud security, compliance, and IT, helping organizations streamline and automate their security solutions for improved agility and business outcomes.

The firm’s Enterprise TruRisk Platform utilizes a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence and enable the automation of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads, and web applications.

Since its founding in 1999, the firm has grown to serve more than 10,000 subscription customers around the world, while its vulnerability management capabilities are integrated into security offerings from the likes of AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: IBM) Accelerate time-to-productivity for your developers WATCH NOW

With its latest partnership expansion, Orange customers will now be able to leverage Qualys solutions such as VMDR through its managed vulnerability service to improve asset discovery, detection, risk management, prioritization with TruRisk, as well as overall risk reduction.

Jenny Antonsson, head of global vulnerability operations center at Orange Cyberdefense, said the decision to expand the pair’s partnership “felt natural.”

“It is more important than ever for global organizations to effectively prioritize efforts in their fight against threats, which are increasing in complexity and volumes,” she explained.

“Partnering with Qualys coupled with our proprietary vulnerability intelligence and expertise enables Orange Cyberdefense to achieve just that for our customers.”