IT management startup deeploi aims to drive market expansion after latest funding round

IT management startup deeploi has announced the closure of a $6.5 million seed funding round, led by European VC firm Atomico with participation from existing investor Cherry Ventures.

deeploi was founded in early 2023 with the aim of providing small and medium-sized businesses with security across the breadth of the IT department. The firm’s all-in-one management platform covers on and off-boarding, device management, compliance, as well as cyber security.

Since a €3 million pre-seed round in March 2023, deeploi has seen rapid growth, acquiring more than 30 customers and growing its staff total to more than 20 across two offices in Berlin and Munich.

The company said its latest funding round will go towards the expansion of its product and engineering, IT support, and go-to-market teams, as well as further developing the deeploi platform to fit the tech stacks of its cloud-native customers.

“For businesses without a specialist IT function and the “accidental IT admin” left to fill in, it can be a struggle just to ensure everyone’s laptop, software and security is up to scratch,” explained Julian Lübke, co-founder of deeploi. “Automating these tasks saves businesses time and money, boosting productivity and growth.”

According to deeploi’s existing users, the platform has helped cut onboarding times “from hours to minutes” - with an estimated 80% less time spent on overall IT tasks.

IT management requires simple, effective solutions

“As the provider of IT management services in a past life, I saw how much stress IT management could cause and how much resource it consumed,” added fellow deeploi co-founder, Philipp Hoffman.

“But good IT is what keeps businesses running in the modern world. So I’m proud that we’re able to offer a holistic product that cuts costs - not quality.”

Atomico partner Andreas Helbig, who will join the deeploi board as part of this latest funding round, said the investment firm was impressed by the progress deeploi has made since its inception just one year ago.

“Simple and safe IT management is mission-critical for all businesses. The status quo, where SMEs either have to outsource to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) or overwhelm and overburden their “accidental IT owner”, can’t be the future,” he commented.

“Both founders of deeploi have known this problem first-hand: Julian through his experience of scaling businesses like McMakler and Philipp as the owner of an MSP, where he saw what was missing from the industry.

“We have been massively impressed by what they have built in not even a year since founding the company, and couldn’t be happier that they picked Atomico to be a partner on their journey.”