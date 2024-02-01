Epsilon Telecommunications appoints new group CEO

Global connectivity provider and KT company Epsilon Telecommunications has appointed Damon Lee as its new group chief executive officer.

Succeeding former CEO Michael Robert, Lee will lead Epsilon’s senior executive team with the goal of optimizing the company’s business strategy and driving global growth.

A seasoned executive with more than 27 years’ tech and telecommunications experience, Lee arrives with a wealth of experience working at KT and most recently served as vice president of its enterprise business unit. Across various positions, he has led KT’s networking consulting, research, and business and development initiatives to drive digital transformation for its business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) customers. He also previously developed automation systems at Honeywell.

In his new role, Epsilon said Lee will leverage this experience to elevate the firm’s financial and operational performance with a data-driven strategy, as well as continue to work closely with KT’s senior leadership team to achieve mutual growth goals.

“Lee has a wealth of experience in developing core business strategies for growth and his strong leadership skills have consistently generated impressive results,” said Sang Ki Lee, chairman at Epsilon. “We are confident in Lee’s extensive capabilities to head the next era of Epsilon and look forward to seeing its success grow to new heights.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Epsilon Telecommunications is part of KT – formerly known as Korea Telecom – which is South Korea’s largest telecommunications company. The global interconnectivity provider’s network as a service (NaaS) platform Infiny provides a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services to help simplify how businesses connect applications and data.

The firm has additional offices in both London and Sofia and has established a strong presence across the Asia Pacific region – including mainland China – with its range of fully managed connectivity services. In September 2021, Epsilon was acquired by KT following a period of successful growth across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States, led by former CEO Michael Robert.

New CEO Damon Lee will now spearhead the development of new initiatives to help more of the company’s customers enter the Korean market, as well as enable KT’s customers to connect with the rest of the world via Epsilon.

“It is a very exciting time to be joining Epsilon, a business with such a strong global presence and huge growth prospects in the connectivity market,” Lee said. “Epsilon is already seeing good results with a strong portfolio of data, colocation and voice solutions.

“My objective is to further expand upon this success and enhance profitability. I’m looking forward to fostering a positive and collaborative work environment to achieve company wide goals and enable our partners and customers to flourish.”