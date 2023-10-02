Palo Alto Networks opens London HQ and commits to UK hires

Palo Alto Networks has announced the opening of its new UK headquarters alongside plans to create almost 500 jobs across the country in the next five years.

The new office is located in the City of London and will host Unit 42 Threat Intelligence researchers, as well as teams spanning systems engineering, sales, and customer support.

The cyber security firm said the move is part of an effort to expand its UK customer base and will see the creation of 485 jobs in cyber security. It also plans to train new workers in the field through the recruitment drive.

To help achieve this, Palo Alto Networks has partnered with the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) to help it run its CyberFirst Girls Competition, which runs yearly to help provide cyber security inspiration for 12 to 13-year-old girls across the UK.

The new London HQ, which sits within the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper, will host a “Capture the Flag” day, through which London students will be introduced to cyber trivia and tasked with solving sector-adjacent challenges.

“As the UK works towards achieving the government’s ambition of becoming a technology and scientific superpower by 2030, cybersecurity will be critical to its success,” said Helmut Reisinger, CEO of EMEA and LATAM for Palo Alto Networks.

“As new technologies transform how organizations across the UK operate, they are fueling a rapid increase in cyber threats that directly impact the levels of resilience and trust in an interconnected economy.

“We are thrilled to welcome our customers, partners, and employees to our new headquarters in London, and we look forward to expanding our UK operations as we invest to safeguard the UK’s digital future.”

Palo Alto Networks has committed to engaging with public and private partners to train more workers in cyber security skills to improve the diversity of background and experience in the sector.

The firm has had a presence in the UK since 2009, and previously operated out of a smaller office close to Blackfriar’s Bridge.