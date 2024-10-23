Westcon-Comstor and UiPath agree new UK distribution deal

Global technology provider and specialist distributor Westcon-Comstor has announced a new UK deal with enterprise automation and AI software specialist, UiPath.

The agreement will see Westcon-Comstor distribute UiPath’s product range, which includes its fully automated enterprise platform, to its network of partners across the UK to drive channel-led growth.

The distribution giant said it will deploy its Partner Insights tool and Intelligent Demand program to help partners adopt a data-driven approach to selling UiPath solutions, as well as provide value-added services across partner enablement, education, and training.

In an announcement, Antony Byford, Westcon-Comstor’s vice president of IoT and collaboration, said UiPath’s enterprise automation specialism was a perfect fit for its portfolio.

“UiPath is a leader in innovation and technology, driving continuous improvement through products and services that accelerate productivity and efficiency gains in a rapidly evolving digital world,” he explained.

“The company slots perfectly into our existing ecosystem of technologies, with synergy across both existing UiPath channels and our network of UK channel partners and their customers.

“We are pleased that our proactive, data-driven approach and unparalleled channel reach were factors in UiPath’s decision to appoint us.”

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Founded in Romania in 2005, UiPath is now headquartered in the US and has grown to serve customers in more than 100 countries around the world. The UiPath Business Automation Platform combines robotic process automation (RPA) with a full suite of capabilities designed to automate and operate end-to-end processes.

Earlier this year, the company also released its Automation Cloud on Microsoft Azure in the UK, designed to help private and public sector customers strategically position their infrastructure, applications, and data to better comply with local data residency laws.

Now, with the new Westcon-Comstor distribution deal, UiPath is looking to help UK channel partners meet customer demand for AI and RPA solutions. John Kelleher, UiPath’s area vice president for UKI and Nordics, said the agreement “catalyzes a new era in enterprise automation.”

“The UiPath platform doesn't just offer tools; it provides a blueprint for the future of work,” he commented. “We're empowering organizations to reimagine their operations, driving innovation at scale. This collaboration equips our partners to guide clients through true digital transformation, turning the fully automated enterprise from concept to reality.

“Together, we're ushering in a new age of business agility and human-machine synergy, redefining what's achievable in the digital landscape.”