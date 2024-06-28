Brightsolid expands into England with new Manchester office

Scottish cloud services provider Brightsolid has cut the ribbon on a new office in Manchester, marking the company’s first expansion into England.

Founded in 1995 as part of DC Thomson & Co, Brightsolid has established itself as one of Scotland’s prominent providers of managed hybrid cloud and cyber security services for SMEs and public sector organizations.

The company has a headquarters and data center located in Dundee, as well as a second data center in Aberdeen which it opened in 2015.

Now, the firm said its new office in Manchester city center will provide a new strategic location from which it can expand its client portfolio across the UK.

“Brightsolid works in collaboration with customers to create unique cloud solutions that are tailored to each organization. We don’t do one-size-fits-all,” commented Alan Gardiner, chief commercial officer at Brightsolid.

“It starts with our dedicated tier III designed data centers, ensuring our clients’ critical IT infrastructure is secure, while providing industry-leading accessibility, scalability and connectivity.”

Brightsolid’s range of cloud computing services include business critical managed hosting, high speed connectivity, as well as disaster recovery and business continuity services.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The firm’s client portfolio currently includes the likes of Aberdeenshire Council, Albert Bartlett, Capita, Dundee City Council, Network ROI, Shell, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and the University of Dundee.

“As one of the UK’s foremost hybrid cloud experts, we also help hundreds of organizations unlock the power, flexibility and cost-effectiveness of cloud,” Gardiner continued. “And with security at the top of most people’s agendas these days, we deliver some of the UK’s best MDR, SOC, and BaaS services at affordable prices.”

Brightsolid eyes sales boost with new expansion

RELATED WEBINAR (Image credit: Cloudflare) Develop strategies that will make your network more secure

With its new Manchester office, Brightsolid said it is aiming to generate a 50% increase in sales and technical service staff over the next two years.

“While Brightsolid is already recognized as one of Scotland’s leading cloud services providers, the new Manchester office will be seeking to work with public and private sector organizations across the North of England, while also spearheading the expansion of our service offering across the UK,” Gardiner added.