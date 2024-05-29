Kyndryl extends deal to manage Bord Gáis Energy’s hybrid cloud

Irish energy supply and services provider Bord Gáis Energy has renewed its managed services deal with IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl.

Under the three-year contract, Kyndryl will manage Bord Gáis Energy’s entire Microsoft Azure and private cloud environment, right up to the operating system, under the two companies' Kyndryl Bord Gáis Energy Strategic Technology Roadmap.

Kyndryl will also provide Bord Gáis Energy with Backup as a Service - both through Microsoft Azure and on premise - along with Storage as a Service and Compute as a Service capabilities.

The new services will help Bord Gáis Energy reduce its datacenter space and lower CO2 emissions, in line with the company's plans to reach net zero by 2045, while providing an IT infrastructure environment designed to enhance Bord Gáis Energy’s end customer experiences.

"We value our relationship with Bord Gáis Energy, and I’m delighted we’re renewing our partnership for another three years," said Chris Davis, managing director of Kyndryl Ireland.

Closer ties for Kyndryl

The new deal builds on the work Kyndryl has already undertaken over the past three years with Bord Gáis Energy, which has so far seen the migration of almost half the company’s workloads to Microsoft Azure without any issues.

The number of overall IT incident tickets has been cut through the use of Kyndryl Bridge automation, and Kyndryl delivery teams have kept current systems running without any outages for the last three years.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform has been implemented to progressively automate event and alert management, and all security code controls, integrated into Bord Gáis Energy’s IT Service Management tool.

This, the companies said, has improved stability right across the Bord Gáis Energy IT estate.

In the two years since implementation, the solution automatically diagnosed nearly three-quarters of all incidents and automatically resolved four-in-ten using Ansible playbooks. End-to-end automated resolution closes trouble tickets in seconds, the firm noted.

"We are already exploring new domains in the Data and AI field for the future, we’ve showcased our global alliance with Microsoft and the efforts we put into developing skills and expertise in a key focus area for the company," Davis said.

"The forthcoming migrations to Azure and SaaS give Kyndryl the opportunity to offer application-managed and rationalization services for Bord Gáis Energy’s critical production workloads."