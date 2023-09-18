37 Signals says it saved $1 million by abandoning cloud infrastructure
The firm's cloud repatriation effort comes as a response to what it describes as “grotesque” cloud costs
37 Signals has saved more than $1 million in cloud costs in a matter of months after embarking on a significant cloud repatriation project earlier this year, a company executive has revealed.
The SaaS firm’s shift to hardware has already unlocked sizable cost savings, with more expected to come, CTO David Heinemeier Hansson said in a blog post last week.
Hansson said the firm has managed to reduce cloud spend by around 60% since its shift, down from an average of $180,000 per month to “less than $80,000”.
“That’s a cool million dollars in savings at the year run rate, and we have another big drop coming in September, before the remaining spend will peter out through the rest of the year,” he wrote.
The reported initial cost savings far exceeded what the company invested in hardware earlier this year, according to Hansson.
When it first embarked on the cloud repatriation project, 37 Signals spent $600,000 on eight servers to replace cloud rentals, Hansson said. The move came in response to what he described as “grotesque” costs over the space of a year, with the firm spending $3.2 million for AWS services across 2022.
“While there are some additional other costs associated with the extra servers, it’s relative peanuts in the grand scheme,” he said.
“Which means that by the basic comparison of money saved vs money spent, we'll be in the money on the big purchase with the current monthly savings in less than six months.”
The power of IBM Power for SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA environments
Accelerate your transformation journey and get ahead of the competition
DOWNLOAD FOR FREE
Initial projected savings were initially said to be around $7 million over the space of five years. However, he now believes that the company can increase savings to around $10 million across the same period.
“Let's see where things end up when it's all said and done, but we don't have to squint hard to see the eventual savings climb all the way up to about $2m/year,” he wrote. “That would be ten million dollars over five years. Just absolutely bonkers amount of money straight to the bottomline.”
Cloud repatriation hype
The topic of cloud repatriation came into sharp focus earlier this year during a period of rising cloud costs, with many businesses struggling to contend with heightened spending during challenging economic conditions.
Singaporean SEO firm Ahrefs revealed it had saved more than $400 million dollars across the space of several years by relying on its own on-prem infrastructure rather than cloud computing services, further highlighting potential benefits.
However, the reality for many firms is that cloud repatriation simply isn’t an achievable goal, and may actively inhibit their operations.
René Büst, senior director analyst at Gartner told ITPro in June that cloud repatriation “really isn’t a trend” and represents a reactionary backlash among some firms to rising costs.
The benefits of cloud repatriation are wholly dependent on the individual circumstances of each business, Büst said at the time.
Similarly, the analyst said they did not expect cloud repatriation to gather significant momentum among businesses due to both the complexity of this process, as well as the overall benefits of public cloud.
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
Ross Kelly is a staff writer at ITPro, ChannelPro, and CloudPro, with a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
In his spare time, Ross enjoys cycling, walking and is an avid reader of history and non-fiction.
You can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Most Popular
By Daniel Todd
Resources
Understanding the relationship between cloud, data, and AI and its importance as an enabler to success in the new digital age
Posted
Thank you for signing up to Cloud Pro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.