Wasabi launches cloud sustainability tracker scheme for partners and MSPs

Wasabi has announced the launch of a new sustainability initiative designed to help partners and MSPs measure and address the carbon emissions associated with cloud storage.

Developed in partnership with sustainable finance marketplace Zero Circle, the Wasabi Impact Circle allows partners to track customers’ storage-related emissions and invest in verified climate projects by purchasing high-integrity carbon credits.

Available now through the Wasabi Account Control Manager, the storage vendor said the initiative represents a simple and transparent way for partners to take climate action amid increasing data volumes and AI-driven storage demands.

The launch builds on Wasabi’s existing partnership with Zero Circle, which previously introduced an invoice-based carbon footprint calculator that allows customers to upload their Wasabi invoice and view their emissions costs in real-time.

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In an announcement, Wasabi vice president of product marketing Drew Schlussel said the company is looking to equip partners with additional tools to better support sustainability initiatives.

“The launch of the Wasabi Impact Circle reinforces Wasabi’s commitment to providing sustainable cloud storage solutions,” he commented.

“We are continuously looking for meaningful ways to support our partners and their customers’ sustainability goals, and the Impact Circle empowers organizations to turn their storage emissions into measurable, real-world climate impact.”

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Addressing storage-related emissions

With Impact Circle, Wasabi said partners can select carbon credit portfolios that are aligned with their specific sustainability targets, climate priorities, and impact preferences.

Zero Circle manages the sourcing, evaluation, and allocation of the carbon credits used within each portfolio, helping users access curated climate projects without having to assess individual credits themselves.

Portfolios can be prioritized based on a range of sustainability preferences, including streamlined access to vetted carbon credits, projects selected for verified impact and transparency, as well as emerging carbon removal technologies.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Wasabi, a company that aligns with our values of offering sustainable cloud solutions and addressing the growing demand for credible climate action,” said Zero Circle founder and CEO Hemanth Setty.

“Through the Wasabi Impact Circle, customers can transform emissions into investments in projects that drive measurable environmental progress.”

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