Dell sets the stage for a MacBook Neo showdown with budget XPS 13 laptop range

Dell has announced the launch of the new XPS 13 laptop range as the company targets “accessible” pricing options for customers – and sets the stage for a showdown with the MacBook Neo.

The move builds on a commitment by the tech giant at CES 2026, namely competing “at every price point” in the hardware market.

Indeed, pricing for the XPS 13 comes in at $699, although a student-focused promotional campaign will bring this down to $599 in July - that puts the device on-par with the Neo.

According to Dell, the XPS 13 is the “lightest and most accessible” XPS to date, and it’s also the lightest and thinnest. The laptop measures 12.7mm and weighs only 1kg (2.2lbs).

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The company specifically highlighted the fact the device is smaller and half a pound lighter than the MacBook Neo, and also boasts a larger display.

“The lightweight and durable chassis is built to the same standard as every XPS, because a lower price shouldn’t mean a lesser build,” the company said in an announcement.

So what can customers expect with the XPS 13?

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Under the hood of the Dell XPS 13

The base version of Dell’s new budget laptop will come equipped with a six-core Intel Core 5 320 “Wildcat Lake” chip.

Dell noted that future versions will also be available with Intel Ultra Core “Panther Lake” chips, although information on the timeline here is yet to be revealed.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dell Technologies) (Image credit: Dell Technologies)

The XPS 13 also boasts 512GB of storage, and just 8GB of RAM for the base version, with the option of scaling up to 32GB.

That might seem low, but the MacBook Neo also comes with what some would describe as paltry RAM capabilities.

Elsewhere, the XPS 13 comes equipped with two USB-C ports, but no 3.5mm audio jack.

XPS 13: Design and features

The base version – and future versions – of the XPS 13 will come with a 13.4 inch touchscreen as standard, boasting 2560 x 1600 resolution and 30Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate for “smooth visuals”.

Dell noted that the device also has a streaming battery life of up to 17 hours, largely due to the fact it automatically adjusts refresh rates based on what’s on the screen.

Other key features include:

A 2.5K touch display (covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut)

Backlit keyboard

Faster USB-C (3.2 Gen 2)

Intel Wi-Fi 7

Windows Hello

Quad speakers

A showdown with Apple

Dell is keen to emphasize the XPS 13’s comparison with the MacBook Neo – and distinct advantages. Indeed, the company’s blog post referenced the device four times.

“Apple’s MacBook Neo is a capable machine, and its arrival confirms that there’s real appetite for premium quality at accessible prices,” the company said. “Where Dell differs is what we think premium means at this price point and what we were willing to build to deliver it.”

The MacBook Neo took the industry by storm earlier this year, generating huge interest and marking the company’s first foray into the budget device market. As ITPro noted at the time , the MacBook Neo launch set the stage for the rest of the industry to react on pricing.

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Pound for pound, the two shape up fairly similar in terms of storage and RAM options. The XPS 13 entry-level device offers 512GB storage and 8GB of RAM, while the Neo comes equipped with 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM.

It’s worth noting, however, that due to Apple using in-house developed parts - chips, operating systems, and hard drive - the Neo could eke out more performance from just 8GB compared to a comparable Windows device.

From a visual perspective, the situation is much the same. The MacBook Neo is Apple’s smallest laptop to date, boasting a 13in display and coming in at just 12.7mm thick. The XPS 13, meanwhile, is 12.7mm thick with a slightly larger screen.

Who’s this for?

Dell specifically highlighted students as a key demographic for the XPS 13. However, much like the MacBook Neo, the pricing could be tantalizing for smaller businesses aiming to get more bang for their buck.

The launch of the Neo came at the height of the RAM crisis with prices spiralling globally, and lingering concerns about hardware costs mean Dell has an opportunity to capitalize in the budget market.

Essentially, small businesses now have another viable option alongside the Neo – and that's massive news given low budget devices were expected to be among those worst hit by the memory crisis.

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