Percona taps Louis Hood to lead global partnerships strategy

Percona has announced the appointment of Louis Hood as its new director of global partnerships and channels, as the open source database software specialist looks to strengthen its partner ecosystem.

A seasoned industry veteran, Hood joins the business with more than 20 years’ experience building and scaling partner networks across the cloud, data, and enterprise technology markets.

In his new role, he will lead Percona’s global partner program, working to grow the firm’s relationships across cloud providers, global systems integrators (GSIs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

In an announcement, the vendor said Hood will focus on developing strategic partnerships that make its open source database solutions easier for customers to adopt, deploy, and scale across increasingly complex IT environments.

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“Most organizations are operating across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while trying to manage rising costs and growing complexity,” Hood commented. “Percona’s open approach gives them a different path: more flexibility, better control over cost and infrastructure, and no lock-in.

“The way is open, and our partner program should reflect that — focused, strategic and built around outcomes that matter.”

Prior to joining Percona, Hood served as FinOps cloud lead at IT asset and expense management provider Tangoe, where he worked with organizations to optimize cloud spending and align technology investments with business priorities.

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He has also previously held senior alliance and partner-focused positions at SoftServe and CDW, where he led go-to-market initiatives across cloud and emerging technologies.

Percona said Hood’s experience in building partner ecosystems will be a key asset for the company as customers continue to seek greater flexibility and control over their data infrastructure strategies.

Commenting on the appointment, Percona CEO Peter Farkas said Hood’s expertise aligns closely with the vendor’s own focus on delivering customer value through open source technologies.

“Customers want more control over their data infrastructure, not more complexity or lock-in,” he explained.

“Louis understands how to build disciplined partner ecosystems that create measurable customer value. His leadership will help us make Percona’s open source solutions more accessible, easier to scale and harder for the market to ignore.”

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