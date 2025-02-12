Panasonic Toughbook names new European channel chief

Panasonic’s Mobile Solutions Business Division has announced the appointment of Damien Fernandez as European channel and partner manager for the TOUGHBOOK brand.

A seasoned channel veteran, Fernandez arrives with more than a decade of industry experience, including extensive knowledge of designing and executing channel growth strategies.

Previously, he served in various channel and sales leadership positions at networking firm Extreme Networks, where he is credited with building a successful portfolio of go-to-market strategies, leading sales teams, and cultivating partner relationships and communities across Europe and Asia.

Based in Lyon, France, Fernandez is now tasked with enhancing the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK’s channel proposition by developing programs, streamlining operations, and building closer relationships with the firm’s range of partners.

“I’m thrilled to join the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK team,” Fernandez said in an announcement. “The opportunity to make a significant contribution to the evolution of our channel and distributor network and to drive growth and innovation was too good to miss.”

First launched in 1996, Panasonic’s TOUGHBOOK brand offers a range of rugged laptops, tablets, handheld devices, and accessories designed to withstand harsh environments.

To help fuel the line’s success and maintain its position in the rugged device market, Panasonic said it places particular importance on building strong, reciprocal partner relationships.

With the TOUGHBOOK Partner Program, partners of all sizes can access a range of dedicated resources such as bespoke training workshops and webinars, deal registration, as well as sector-specific resources.

As European channel and partner manager, Fernandez will focus on enriching this partner ecosystem by broadening partnership opportunities in both new and existing markets, as well as enhancing the value of its programs.

Panasonic said its TOUGHBOOK go-to-market strategy will enable partners and distributors to support all frontline workers with secure and reliable solutions.

“The rugged mobile device industry has reached an inflection point when it comes to mobility; with advancements in technologies such as 5G, AI, and increasingly complex deployments,” Fernandez added.

“Panasonic is a true enabler here, positioning TOUGHBOOK as an end-to-end solution to help partners re-think mobility, unlock their full potential and deliver exceptional use cases, while remaining strongly competitive.”