Kaseya expands backup portfolio, acquires email security specialist INKY

Kaseya has detailed its latest product innovations at DattoCon 2025, which include enhancements to its backup portfolio and the acquisition of email security vendor, INKY.

With these new capabilities, the vendor said it is equipping MSPs with the necessary tools to deliver critical services to customers while simultaneously driving meaningful business growth.

As part of its backup portfolio expansion, Kaseya announced the arrival of its next-generation Datto SIRIS 6, which it said represents the most powerful backup appliance in the industry, offering speedier recovery times at the "lowest cost on the market."

The firm also announced Datto Backup for Microsoft Entra ID, a new purpose-built backup and recovery solution designed to protect identity data. The offering promises rapid restoration times following accidental deletions, misconfigurations, and attacks, enabling MSPs to recover users, groups, and roles to keep businesses running.

Datto Backup for Microsoft Entra ID will be available as a standalone product as well as included as a free addition to Kaseya 365 User.

Elsewhere on the backup front, Kaseya unveiled its Cyber Resiliency Platform, which is scheduled to begin delivering features from April 2026. The solution has been designed to simplify vendor stacks, reduce operational complexity, and utilize advanced security and AI capabilities to enable fast recovery times. According to the vendor, MSPs will benefit from a unified view, flexible pricing, and pooled storage to help support the spectrum of backup cases.

INKY acquisition

As well as expanding its backup portfolio, Kaseya has also moved to enhance its email security capabilities with the acquisition of INKY. Founded in 2008, the vendor combines generative AI, behavioural analysis, and real-time user coaching to protect against advanced phishing and impersonation attacks.

INKY will be offered as a standalone solution, as well as included as a part of Kaseya 365 User, to enable deeper threat correlation, faster response times, and smarter AI-driven insights over time.

"With INKY joining the Kaseya family, its powerful AI-driven email security becomes even more effective – informed by our platform's data, integrated across our ecosystem, and available through Kaseya 365 User," commented Kaseya CEO Rania Succar. "Together, we'll deliver the most connected and proactive security experience in the industry."

Additional highlights

Elsewhere, Kaseya shared details of its new AI-powered intelligent automation solution, Digital Workforce, which will leverage an agentic learning system to solve common MSP challenges.

The offering consists of digital specialists that use agentic reasoning to understand MSP environments, and then "think", assess, and act as a technician would to resolve issues. A native addition to the Kaseya platform, MSPs will gain access to a single view across all components as well as the unified data stream that flows between them. Limited availability for Digital Workforce will begin in Spring 2026, the vendor revealed.

Additionally, from December 2025, Kaseya is ending its High Watermark pricing policy for Datto RMM, SaaS Protection, and Autotask, with the products to transition to a Committed Minimum Quantity policy. The firm's other tools are expected to receive the same treatment by the end of June 2026.

Enterprise-caliber protection

Kaseya said these latest updates will enable MSPs to take "enterprise-caliber protection" to smaller businesses at an accessible cost, with support across the spectrum of application types and protection across multiple threat vectors.

According to Succar, MSPs now stand at a "once-in-a-generation crossroads" as they continue to navigate the ever-changing digital transformation landscape.

"They have the opportunity to become indispensable in this next phase of AI-led innovation with security, intelligence, and automation," she elaborated. "Kaseya is investing with urgency to arm our MSP partners with the data, insights, and tools they need – packaged and priced for margin-expanding growth."