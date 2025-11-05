Netgear ramps up enterprise focus with new partner program
The new Netgear Drive Partner Success Program introduces new tools and resources to help partners drive growth and profitability
Netgear has cut the ribbon on its new Drive Partner Success Program, which has been designed to simplify how channel partners do business with the networking solutions vendor.
Integrators, MSPs, and VARs now have access to a host of new streamlined tools, go-to-market resources, and enhanced partner-focused support geared towards driving growth and profitability.
The move marks the latest phase of Netgear’s increased focus on the enterprise, with the channel revamp aiming to strengthen collaboration, simplify engagement, and expand enablement for partners serving SMEs.
Netgear Drive rewards partners for effective service and long-term co-investment through its three tiers – IGNITE, APEX, and APEX MSP – which have been designed around different partner service capabilities and business models, offering benefits based on partner investment as well as completion of training and certifications.
The company said this structure will help its partners “stand out in a competitive market” and better sync with the unique needs of their customers.
Through the program’s partner portal, partners also now have access to a range of additional perks, including co-investment opportunities, training and certifications, marketing materials and collaborative campaigns, as well as partner-focused technical support.
Rollout
Drive will see a global rollout as part of Netgear’s goal to offer a consistent channel experience to its pool of partners around the world.
The new training and certification materials are available now, alongside new partner pricing and program benefits. However, Netgear said existing partners can continue operating under existing terms during the transition period to ensure a smooth onboarding experience.
Netgear Enterprise said the new program aligns with its mission to provide simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for SMEs and marks the latest phase of its evolution under the leadership of president and general manager, Pramod Badjate.
“The goal of our Drive Partner Success Program is simple: make it easier for our partners to succeed and grow,” Badjate commented.
“Partners are the center of everything we do, and Drive will equip them with the tools, training, and support they need to accelerate business opportunities and revenue growth.”
