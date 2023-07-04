HPE plans to spend $1 billion on high-volume servers in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is set to manufacture servers in India amid efforts to diversify the company’s global supply chain and support demand for hardware in India.

HPE expects to make $1 billion worth of servers during the first five years of production at the plant in Manesar, Haryana, and will be partnering with VVDN technologies.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE, said: “Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for HPE and reiterates our commitment to the government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative for a self-reliant India”.

“India is a strategic market for HPE’s business, talent, innovation – and now, manufacturing.”

The company has its largest workforce outside the United States in India, and has more than 4,000 employees based out of its Mahadevpura campus in Bengaluru.

In total, HPE has approximately 14,000 team members in the country, according to Neri.

In 2019, HPE announced an investment of $500 million over five years to grow its operations and team base in India. It has since opened multiple new campuses and offices.

HPE did not immediately respond to a query regarding the specifics of the server product line it planned to manufacture in India. The plans call for “manufacturing some of its high-volume servers”.

Som Satsangi, SVP and managing director of India at HPE, noted that India is expected to grow into a $1 trillion digital economy.

He said: “With local manufacturing, HPE will be able to better serve the needs of our customers across industries and segments, from startups to SMBs - to enterprise to government”.

It was announced last week that Ashok Leyland, one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, had selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to modernize its SAP infrastructure.

The move followed 2022’s announcement that the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) had also selected GreenLake for its Central Marketing Organization (CMO).

HPE’s India manufacturing plans come just over a year after it announced the fourth of the company’s global high-performance computing sites, located in Kutná Hora, Czech Republic, next to HPE’s existing European site.

In 2020 it announced industry-standard servers with US Country of Origin - servers built by vetted HPE employees in highly secure US facilities as part of its HPE Trusted Supply Chain initiative.