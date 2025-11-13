5 data breaches, 5 lessons for your business

Cyberattacks don't just target big corporations. Nearly half of all small- and medium-sized businesses reported being hit by a cyberattack in the past year. Each attack is a cautionary tale that you can learn from to better protect your team, data, and company.

In this free ebook, Proton Pass breaks down five real-world data breaches and what actionable lessons your business can take from them.

Weak passwords shut down a 158-year-old company

A ransomware group took down a 700-person logistics firm simply by guessing one employee’s password. A vendor’s poor security exposed 64 million job applications

McDonald’s AI hiring partner didn't take security seriously, letting researchers access millions of personal records. A phishing email exposed nearly 500,000 patient records

An employee clicked the wrong link, giving hackers access to birth dates, medical records, and even Social Security numbers. A misdirected email leaked data on 18,000 government employees

An employee at the Canadian Border Services Agency accidentally sent sensitive data to 70 inboxes. Hackers used an AI chatbot to access 1.5 billion records

Attackers compromised OAuth tokens from an AI chatbot provider. From there, they accessed Salesforce, Google Workspace, and other connected systems.

Learn how to secure your SMB

Every breach above stemmed from simple failures: weak credentials, missed updates, third-party risk, or human error. These are all solvable — and this ebook explains what practical steps you can start taking today.

Download the ebook and start building a stronger cybersecurity foundation for your business.