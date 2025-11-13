5 data breaches, 5 lessons for your business
Cyberattacks don't just target big corporations. Nearly half of all small- and medium-sized businesses reported being hit by a cyberattack in the past year. Each attack is a cautionary tale that you can learn from to better protect your team, data, and company.
In this free ebook, Proton Pass breaks down five real-world data breaches and what actionable lessons your business can take from them.
- Weak passwords shut down a 158-year-old company
A ransomware group took down a 700-person logistics firm simply by guessing one employee’s password.
- A vendor’s poor security exposed 64 million job applications
McDonald’s AI hiring partner didn't take security seriously, letting researchers access millions of personal records.
- A phishing email exposed nearly 500,000 patient records
An employee clicked the wrong link, giving hackers access to birth dates, medical records, and even Social Security numbers.
- A misdirected email leaked data on 18,000 government employees
An employee at the Canadian Border Services Agency accidentally sent sensitive data to 70 inboxes.
- Hackers used an AI chatbot to access 1.5 billion records
Attackers compromised OAuth tokens from an AI chatbot provider. From there, they accessed Salesforce, Google Workspace, and other connected systems.
Learn how to secure your SMB
Every breach above stemmed from simple failures: weak credentials, missed updates, third-party risk, or human error. These are all solvable — and this ebook explains what practical steps you can start taking today.
Download the ebook and start building a stronger cybersecurity foundation for your business.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Secure OT Field Sites with the Fortinet OT Security Platform
whitepaper
-
Protect Digital Assets with the FortiGuard Advanced Bot Protection Service
whitepaper
-
Transforming Financial Services: Modernize to Secure, Simplify & Comply with Confidence
whitepaper
-
Secure, Comply, Grow: Evolving Priorities for Financial Institutions
whitepaper
-
The CISO’s Guide to Stopping Ransomware
whitepaper
-
Reducing security and network complexity during cloud adoption
whitepaper
-
10 Endpoint Security Tips You Should Know
whitepaper
-
Managed Security Awareness Training (SAT) Buyers Guide
whitepaper