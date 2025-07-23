Red Hat targets greater partner autonomy with latest channel updates

Red Hat has unveiled key new enhancements to its global partner program as the open source specialist looks to further improve its partner engagement experience.

The updates include the full launch of the Red Hat Specialized Partner Program, alongside a new Partner Demand Center to help partners execute impactful marketing campaigns and programs.

The changes form part of Red Hat’s ongoing transformation efforts, which focus on injecting its partner ecosystem with greater simplicity, choice, and flexibility, as developments in AI and virtualization continue to rapidly reshape industries.

“Red Hat’s partner ecosystem is pivotal in helping customers navigate these seismic shifts and capitalize on emerging opportunities, which is why we are continuously refining Red Hat’s global partner engagement experience with an ecosystem-driven approach to IT modernization,” explained Red Hat channel chief, Stefanie Chiras.

Red Hat Specialized Partner Program

First piloted as the Partner Practice Accelerator, the new Red Hat Specialized Partner Program has now received an official launch. The initiative aims to provide validated partners with greater industry recognition and clearer pathways to develop and showcase their skills in high-demand areas.

According to Red Hat, the changes will ensure partners are recognized for their technical expertise and proven service delivery capabilities to support the full customer lifecycle.

As part of the full launch, Red Hat has also extended its range of specializations beyond Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Openshift to include further products such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), and RHEL AI. Meanwhile, the Openshift specialization has been broken down into specific focus areas, including virtualization, containers, and application development.

Red Hat said qualified partners will be recognized with distinctions that highlight their specific skills, such as “Red Hat Specialized Partner – Mission Critical Automation” or “Red Hat Specialized Partner – AI Platform”.

Red Hat Partner Demand Center

Alongside the specialization refresh, Red Hat has also launched its new Partner Demand Center, a new demand generation and marketing platform designed to help partners streamline their go-to-market campaigns.

Partners will be able to autonomously launch ready-made marketing campaigns as well as create workshop and webinar registration pages to help promote joint solutions to customers.

Alongside autonomous campaign execution, Red Hat said the platform will provide easily customizable content, comprehensive activity and lead tracking, alongside an extensive content library that currently includes 16 campaigns, which are available in nine core languages and cover its major products.

Enhanced rebates

Additionally, Red Hat also announced an expansion of its rebate strategy through both new and extended rebate opportunities. The firm said the changes have been designed to increase partner profitability and fuel product growth for the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Openshift, complemented by freshly simplified tools geared towards improving the partner experience.

“With this transformation, we are providing greater autonomy for partners to benefit from more choice, clearer growth opportunities, and stronger collaboration with each other and Red Hat,” Chiras added.