Mapping the digital attack surface
Why global organizations are struggling to manage cyber risk
Digital transformation initiatives have pushed many organizations over a technology tipping point. The more a company invests in digital infrastructure, the more it exposes its digital attack surface.
The digital attack surface is a collection of applications, websites, cloud infrastructure, on-premises servers, operational technology, and other elements that are often exposed to remote threat actors.
This whitepaper from Trend Micro explores how malicious actors target the attack surface. Attacks are often multi-faceted, spanning several elements of an organization’s operations and infrastructure.
Download this report to learn how malicious actors target the attack surface.
Provided by Trend Micro
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
By ITPro