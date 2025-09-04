Microsoft touts new Copilot features in Excel, but says you shouldn’t use them if you want accurate results
The tech giant warned against using the tool for “tasks with legal, regulatory, or compliance implications”
Microsoft quietly rolled out new AI features for Excel that allow users to generate formulas using the tech giant’s Copilot AI tool, but warned against using them if you're concerned about accuracy.
As detailed in a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the new ‘COPILOT’ function for the spreadsheet software allows users to automate tasks and skip the drudge work of filling out a myriad of cells and tinkering with formulas.
“It can be painful and time-consuming to wrangle data, summarize feedback, categorize information, and brainstorm ideas,” the blog post reads. “The new COPILOT function in Excel for Windows and Excel for Mac is here to save time and supercharge your workflows.”
Using natural language prompts, users can simplify this experience, Microsoft said. Example formulas touted by the firm specifically highlighted text summarization, using ‘=COPILOT("Summarize this feedback", A2:A20)’
Others included AI-generated text for product descriptions, using ‘=COPILOT("Create a description for this product based on its specs", B2:B8)’
The feature also works alongside existing Excel functions, and can be used inside formulas such as LAMBDA, SWITCH, WRAPROWS, and IF.
“You can use results from other formulas as part of its prompt,” the blog post reads. “This makes it easy to add AI features to your spreadsheets without changing how they are set up.”
Excel AI features come with a big catch
There is one big caveat, however. In a separate support page, Microsoft warned users not to use the new AI function “for any task requiring accuracy or reproducibility”.
The support page also advised users not to use the Copilot function for “tasks with legal, regulatory, or compliance implications”.
“Avoid using AI-generated outputs for financial reporting, legal documents, or other high-stakes scenarios,” it reads.
Simply put, users will need to keep close tabs on the feature to ensure that it’s not producing false or misleading outputs.
“Its output should be reviewed and validated for accuracy, especially for critical business decisions or reports,” the original blog post states.
Microsoft also highlighted data privacy considerations when using the new feature, telling readers that data sent through the Copilot function is “never used to train or improve” its AI models.
“The information you input remains confidential and is used solely to generate your requested output,” the company said.
Taking the misery out of spreadsheets
Of course, this is a pilot scheme for selected Windows Insiders and is nowhere near full roll-out. Microsoft isn’t alone in touting AI as a game changer for spreadsheets, however.
In June, Perplexity also launched a tool aimed at automating spreadsheet drudge work. Dubbed Perplexity Labs, the tool allows users to craft spreadsheets and reports using natural language prompts.
The Labs tool can write and execute code to structure datasets, for example, or apply formulas and create charts based on simple user prompts.
Startups are also jumping on the bandwagon in this domain. This includes Sourcetable, a US-based startup developing what it claims is the world's first “self-driving spreadsheet”.
The autonomous spreadsheet tool also draws on natural language prompts - either through voice commands or keyboard - to carry out tasks on behalf of the user.
