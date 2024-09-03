It looks like we’re stuck with Windows Recall: Microsoft confirms option to uninstall was just a ‘bug’

Microsoft's controversial Windows Recall feature may not be as simple to turn off as many have hoped — and Microsoft is offering little clarity.

The Recall feature was unveiled in May and met with fierce backlash. Available only on Copilot+ PCs from next month, Recall will snap constant screenshots, holding the files in a local folder where they'll be searchable. The aim is to make it easier for users to find documents, images, and more.

One security expert dubbed the feature a "security nightmare" at the time while the ICO said it was in contact with Microsoft about the tool. Microsoft has previously noted that Recall can be turned off by individual users, and needs to be enabled by IT admins running corporate machines.

However, hopes were raised that Recall could be easily turned off by ticking a box in a future version of Windows 11. A recent preview version showed Recall in a list of Windows features that could be turned on or off in the Control Panel.

At the time, Windows watcher Paul Thurrott noted the inclusion of Recall in the list was odd.

"It’s unclear what this really means: Recall isn’t available in Windows 11 version 24H2 today, so removing the app is pointless," he wrote.

"And weirder still, I’m seeing this change on my x64-based PCs running Windows 11 version 24H2, and not just on my Snapdragon X-based Copilot+ PCs. Recall will not be made available on those PCs whenever it does ship to the public."

Alas, that listing does turn out to be a mistake, according to a response from Windows senior product manager Brandon LePage.

"We are aware of an issue where Recall is incorrectly listed as an option under the ‘Turn Windows features on or off’ dialog in Control Panel," he said in a statement to The Verge. "This will be fixed in an upcoming update."

When contacted for clarification, Microsoft directed ITPro to a previous blog post about Recall, adding: "Beyond this Microsoft does not have anything to share."

The Verge noted that Microsoft would not confirm if Windows users would be able to completely uninstall Recall or merely disable it, only saying that the Control Panel list was incorrect.

Windows Recall so far

In that blog post , Microsoft repeatedly notes that users will be able to disable saving snapshots and delete them at any point.

"For customers using managed work devices, your IT administrator is provided the control to disable the ability to save snapshots," the post adds.

"However, your IT administrator cannot enable saving snapshots on your behalf. The choice to enable saving snapshots is solely yours."

A week after Recall was announced, Microsoft was forced to delay its availability to enable further security testing.

The feature was initially going to be available in mid June on Copilot+ PCs, but Microsoft said that after receiving feedback from its testing community, it would instead be released as a preview to the "Windows Insider Programme" in the "coming weeks".

An update in mid-August pushed that back further, with the company confirming Recall will be available to Windows Insiders in October.