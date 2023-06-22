What Red Hat's source code restrictions mean for businesses

Red Hat has announced it will be limiting public access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) source code to CentOS Stream.

The move will make CentOS Stream the sole repository for public RHEL -related source code releases, according to the company.

Paying customers will still have access to source code via the Red Hat Customer Portal.

Public sources for RHEL had been pushed to git.centos.org by Red Hat, maintained even after the focus of the CentOS project was shifted to CentOS Stream. The latest announcement indicates that this will no longer be the case.

“The engagement around CentOS Stream,” said Red Hat, “the engineering levels of investment, and the new priorities we’re addressing for customers and partners now make maintaining separate, redundant, repositories inefficient”.

Two years ago, the decision was made to move from CentOS - which was effectively a free version of RHEL - to CentOS Stream, the development branch.

That change caused anguish for some in the community who were accustomed to having access to a free version of RHEL - without Red Hat support.

CentOS tracked RHEL closely while CentOS Stream is development code and so not necessarily suited to production workloads.

The change also spawned a number of distributions. For example, Alma Linux and Rocky Linux, aim for 1:1 binary compatibility with RHEL as replacements for CentOS.

The removal of public access to the RHEL source as per Red Hat’s announcement will make maintaining these distributions challenging.

Why has this alarmed the RHEL community?

The move to CentOS Stream left some shaken, and the move to restrict access to RHEL source more so.

Customers paying for RHEL will be unaffected, but users of CentOS alternatives, such as Alma Linux or Rocky Linux will have concerns.

The team behind Alma Linux said it was investigating the implications of Red Hat’s announcement and urged the community not to panic.

Hello #community. No need to panic! We are looking into the Red Hat announcement this morning and the implications for us. We will keep the community updated as we have a clearer understanding of how we can work with Red Hat and our plan moving forward.June 21, 2023 See more

It did, however, confirm that simply purchasing a license “would not help.”

“Part of the license agreement restricts you from building your own rebuild with the source,” it explained .

As for Rocky Linux , a team member commented on a Rocky Linux forum that “rumors of Rocky Linux’s death have been greatly exaggerated,” before going on to say that short-term solutions were being worked on.

Why is this a problem?

In a word, compatibility. Distributions that are binary compatible with RHEL currently make use of the RHEL source.

While the content of CentOS Stream will, by design, make its way into future versions of RHEL, maintaining 1:1 binary compatibility with existing releases without access to the source used will present a challenge.

I’m an enterprise customer, should this worry me?

It all depends on if you are a paying RHEL customer or not. If you have opted to use one of the compatible distributions to replace CentOS then yes, things could change in the future as the RHEL-compatible distributions get to grips with the change.

However, even after all the furor over recent years, CentOS 7 - which is based on RHEL 7 - continues to be maintained and has over a year of support remaining.

But what about licensing?

RHEL is licensed under several open source licenses, including the GNU General Public License.

However, Red Hat’s change does not violate the GPL and the source code will remain available via the customer portal.

Where do we go from here?

It is difficult to see this change as anything other than an attempt by Red Hat to make life more difficult for the RHEL clones, although the company itself said “we want to sharpen our focus on CentOS Stream as the backbone of enterprise Linux innovation”.

“We are continuing our investment in and increasing our commitment to CentOS Stream.”