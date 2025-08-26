2025 Bad Bot Report
The rise in the number of accessible AI tools has significantly lowered the barrier for
entry for cyber attackers enabling them to create and deploy malicious bots at scale.
With generative AI simplifying bot development, automated threats are evolving rapidly - becoming more sophisticated, evasive, and widespread, fueling the growth of both simple and advanced bad bots. Attackers now use AI not only to generate bots but also to analyze failed attempts and refine their techniques to bypass detection with greater efficiency.
The resulting emergence of more sophisticated, evasive bad bots puts businesses at greater risk than ever before. As automated traffic volumes increase, security teams must adapt their approach to application security, facing increasing pressure to counter an evolving threat landscape in which bots are gaining the upper hand.
