Catching the Buzz on Coffee Shop Networking

The traditional wide area network was designed to connect offices to the data centers. However, branch / retail networking has become extremely complicated in light of requirements for cloud and internet access. It’s also becoming more difficult to address security, due to performance tradeoffs and inconsistent enforcement of policy at different locations.

To address these concerns, we have seen a dramatic shift in network design priorities, inspired by the user experience at the coffee shop. Could the open, casual public network model be applied at the enterprise as well?

In this session, we’ll explore the concept of coffee shop networking. Hear insights from Cloudflare Field CTO Trey Guinn and get your questions answered on the future of enterprise networking.