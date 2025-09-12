Catching the Buzz on Coffee Shop Networking

Catching the Buzz on Coffee Shop Networking
(Image credit: Cloudflare)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

The traditional wide area network was designed to connect offices to the data centers. However, branch / retail networking has become extremely complicated in light of requirements for cloud and internet access. It’s also becoming more difficult to address security, due to performance tradeoffs and inconsistent enforcement of policy at different locations.

To address these concerns, we have seen a dramatic shift in network design priorities, inspired by the user experience at the coffee shop. Could the open, casual public network model be applied at the enterprise as well?

In this session, we’ll explore the concept of coffee shop networking. Hear insights from Cloudflare Field CTO Trey Guinn and get your questions answered on the future of enterprise networking.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • 3 Strategies to Modernize Applications and Build for What’s Next
    3 Strategies to Modernize Applications and Build for What’s Next

    whitepaper

  • Reducing security and network complexity during cloud adoption
    Reducing security and network complexity during cloud adoption

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸