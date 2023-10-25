A guide to help you choose the UPS battery backup for your needs

The widespread use of electronics has raised the awareness of power quality and effect on the critical equipment that we use at home and at businesses. Many of the mysteries of equipment failure, downtime, software and data corruption, are the result of a problematic supply of power.

Your home and business are dependent on utility power to keep vital services running, and intelligent technology and critical environments demand power that is free from disturbance and interruption. Uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) help ensure your customers’ homes and businesses stay “ALWAYS ON,” even when the power source is disrupted.

This UPS Selection Guide describes the home and business applications that are best suited for backup power protection.

Download it today to learn:

The basics of UPSs

Home and business applications best suited for UPS protection

How UPSs protect equipment from damaging power irregularities.

Provided by Schneider Electric