A guide to help you choose the UPS battery backup for your needs

By ITPro
published

Download this guide and stay connected with a UPS that's free of interruption or disturbance

A whitepaper from Schneider to help you choose a UPS provider for your needs
(Image credit: Schneider Electric)

The widespread use of electronics has raised the awareness of power quality and effect on the critical equipment that we use at home and at businesses.  Many of the mysteries of equipment failure, downtime, software and data corruption, are the result of a problematic supply of power.

Your home and business are dependent on utility power to keep vital services running, and intelligent technology and critical environments demand power that is free from disturbance and interruption. Uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) help ensure your customers’ homes and businesses stay “ALWAYS ON,” even when the power source is disrupted.

This UPS Selection Guide describes the home and business applications that are best suited for backup power protection.

 Download it today to learn:

  • The basics of UPSs
  • Home and business applications best suited for UPS protection
  • How UPSs protect equipment from damaging power irregularities.

Provided by  Schneider Electric

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.