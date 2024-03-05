Analyzing the economic value of IBM storage FlashSystem built-in resilience
Improve cyber resilience, optimize price/performance mix, and increase sustainability
This economic validation conducted by ESG focuses on the quantitative and qualitative benefits organizations can expect by using IBM Storage FlashSystem, to improve their cyber resilience and their ability to recover from cyberattacks.
In addition to strong data resilience, ESG found that IBM FlashSystem has an extremely beneficial price/performance match that improves end-user and IT administration output.
Download now to find out more.
Provided by IBM
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Better together: HPE Aruba Networking CX switches and HPE Aruba Networking Central
Posted