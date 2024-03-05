Analyzing the economic value of IBM storage FlashSystem built-in resilience

By ITPro
published

Improve cyber resilience, optimize price/performance mix, and increase sustainability

An ESG report on IBM's FlashStorage
(Image credit: IBM)

This economic validation conducted by ESG focuses on the quantitative and qualitative benefits organizations can expect by using IBM Storage FlashSystem, to improve their cyber resilience and their ability to recover from cyberattacks.

In addition to strong data resilience, ESG found that IBM FlashSystem has an extremely beneficial price/performance match that improves end-user and IT administration output.

Download now to find out more.

Provided by  IBM

