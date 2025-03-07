Data quality worries are holding back AI adoption among manufacturers, despite optimism over its growth potential

News
By
published

Less than half of manufacturing leaders describe their data as "excellent" while two-thirds question how they're using data for AI

A CGI image of purple and red cubes exploding apart against a yellow background and set on a pale pink reflective surface, to represent poor quality data.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While manufacturers are enthusiastic about AI, they're holding back because of concerns about poor data quality.

Research from Riverbed found more than nine-in-ten (92%) manufacturing leaders agree that AI will provide a competitive advantage and 65% expect it to be a driver of growth by 2027.

However, far fewer say they feel fully prepared to adopt and deploy the technology today, with under one third (32%) fully prepared to implement AI. Riverbed noted this is 5% lower than the average across industries.

One of the major factors holding manufacturers back is data quality, the report found. While 87% of manufacturing leaders agree that great data is critical for AI success, over two-thirds (69%) question how effective their firm currently is at using data for AI.

Under half of those surveyed (42%) classed their organization’s data as ‘excellent’, across measures such as accuracy and completeness, with the same figure identifying their low data quality as a barrier to further AI investment. This is in line with other recent reports that chief data officers (CDOs) are blaming poor data quality on slow AI adoption.

Meanwhile, with the manufacturing industry particularly reliant on legacy systems, 92% manufacturing leaders express fear that AI could expose proprietary data to the public domain.

"AI is transforming the manufacturing industry, offering significant benefits in terms of operational efficiencies, reducing costs, and the ability to innovate at a faster pace to maintain a competitive edge," said Jim Gargan, CMO at Riverbed.

"However, for manufacturers to deliver substantial performance improvements and improve their AI Ops initiatives, they must focus on the quality of their data."

A majority manufacturers have at least moved beyond the stages of assessing and experimenting with AI, according to Riverbed. The study found that more than half (56%) are accelerating their AI strategies by investing in infrastructure and talent, while 29% are approaching the final stage of full AI integration within daily operations.

Riverbed’s data comes from the newly-released, manufacturing sector specific results of its wider Riverbed Global AI & Digital Experience Survey. The larger survey took in responses from 1,200 IT, business, and public sector decision makers across the US, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, and Saudi Arabia in June 2024.

Interest and concerns over AI transformation

Manufacturers can benefit from AI in terms of increased efficiency and productivity, improvements in product quality, optimizing inventory levels and production processes, and applying proactive data-driven decision making.

Riverbed found that over the next three years, 80% expect to introduce workflow automation, with 69% moving to automated remediation and 63% implementing 24/7 support availability such as chatbots.

To get in gear for AI, more than half (57%) of manufacturers have formed dedicated AI teams, and 42% have created observability and/or user experience teams.

While manufacturers are wary of potential security risks, many are working to address these issues, the Riverbed study noted. More than eight-in-ten respondents agreed that observability across all elements of IT will be critical to ensuring AI Ops success.

A similar number noted they are working to tackle network blindspots, including public cloud, enterprise mobile devices, and remote work environments. To counter this, many are focusing on zero trust architecture projects.

However, the report found, there's something of a reality gap amongst manufacturers, with three-quarters claiming to be ahead of their peers, including 25% who say they are significantly ahead. Only 7% say they are behind.

"This gap between perception and reality indicates many leaders are overconfident about where their IT function is on their AI journey in relation to their industry peers," Riverbed wrote.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Emma Woollacott
Emma Woollacott

Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.

More about artificial intelligence
future web 2.0 pic

What does the future of work look like?
Peggy Johnson, chief executive officer of Agility Robotics, pictured speaking on stage during day two of the MWC25 tech show in Barcelona, Spain.

Can robots work safely alongside humans? This one industry leader thinks we're not far away
future web 2.0 pic

What does the future of work look like?
See more latest
Most Popular
Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.
Jamf snaps up Identity Automation in $215 million acquisition
Landing page for the DeepSeek R1 website pictured on a smartphone held in a person&#039;s hand.
‘Awesome for the community’: DeepSeek open sourced its code repositories, and experts think it could give competitors a scare
Peggy Johnson, chief executive officer of Agility Robotics, pictured speaking on stage during day two of the MWC25 tech show in Barcelona, Spain.
Can robots work safely alongside humans? This one industry leader thinks we're not far away
Containerization concept image showing digital containers aligned together with glowing data transfers between.
UK enterprises lead the way on containerization, but skills gaps could hinder progress
OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
The CMA just dropped its probe into the Microsoft–OpenAI deal
Inside a network cable concept with blue lights curving round
Can AI deliver better broadband?
Digital concept illustrate of modern technology and innovative processes, networking and big data. 3d rendering
12,000 API keys and passwords were found in a popular AI training dataset – experts say the issue is down to poor identity management
Female colleagues in discussion sitting at a table with their laptops out
Women in tech think the industry has changed for the better, but there’s still more work to be done
Female java developer using desktop computer at a desk while working remotely.
Java developers are facing serious productivity issues: Staff turnover, lengthy redeploy times, and a lack of resources are hampering efficiency – but firms are banking on AI tools to plug the gaps
Microsoft logo and branding pictured on a wall with silhouettes in foreground.
Microsoft says there’s an AI divide brewing – here’s how enterprises can get on the right side